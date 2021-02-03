Bomb blasts damage school in Assam’s Hailakandi district near Mizoram border

A school in Assam’s Hailakandi district located near the Mizoram border was damaged after two bombs exploded in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The twin blasts in the Muliwala Lower Primary School on the Assam side of the inter-state border took place around 1.30 am on Wednesday. The school is about 12 km away from Ramnathpur police station.

Senior district and police officials including deputy commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal and superintendent of police, Pabindra Kumar Nath visited the blast site and took stock of the situation.

“The twin blasts have badly damaged the school building as well as the drinking water reservoir and boy's toilet which were under construction. Though the situation is tense, it is under control. Security has been beefed up following the incident,” the district administration said in a statement.

Authorities did not say anything about any suspects in the case.

In October last year, several persons from both states were injured in violence along the Assam-Mizoram border after some residents of Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram set on fire temporary huts made by residents of Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam on a stretch of disputed land.

Mizoram said the huts were built on ‘no man’s land’ while Assam claimed the area as theirs.

Following the incident, residents on the Assam side blocked the highway going to Mizoram for several days and hundreds of goods-laden trucks on the way to the neighbouring state were stranded.

The blockade was lifted in November after several rounds of talks between both states and following intervention of the Union home ministry.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164-km boundary and there have been territorial disputes between two states for many years.