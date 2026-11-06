Hoax bomb threat email targets Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Bombay HC, Diljit Dosanjh concert venue

A bomb threat email targeting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, the Bombay High Court and Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse prompted security agencies to launch an investigation on Friday. Authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.

Amitabh Bachchan (PTI)

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The email had threatened to blow up Bachchan's residence Jalsa, Bombay HC and the racecourse, which is scheduled to host singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert later this month, police said.

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