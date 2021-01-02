e-paper
Bomb-like object found at village in Latur, police reach spot

Bomb-like object found at village in Latur, police reach spot

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has reached the site, said a senior police official.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Aurangabad
Police created a safety perimeter around it but they were yet to examine the object, an official said.
Police created a safety perimeter around it but they were yet to examine the object, an official said.
         

A hand grenade-like object was found in a lake in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

Local people spotted the object at Shirur Tajband village in Ahmedpur tehsil and alerted police.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has reached the site, said a senior police official.

Police created a safety perimeter around it but they were yet to examine the object, he said.

“We are waiting for a bomb suit and we will get it from Nanded tomorrow morning. Then we will examine it,” said additional Superintendent of Police Himmat Jadhav.

