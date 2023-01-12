Home / India News / Bomb scare on Pune-bound Spicejet flight, plane being checked at Delhi airport: Report

Bomb scare on Pune-bound Spicejet flight, plane being checked at Delhi airport: Report

Updated on Jan 12, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Delhi Police, however, said, “So far, nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP.”

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A Pune-bound Spicejet flight was checked at the Delhi airport after a call was received regarding a bomb on the flight before its take-off, news agency ANI reported citing the Delhi Police on Thursday. The CISF and Delhi Police are on alert.

All the passengers and crew members are safe, police said, adding that the aircraft is being checked, reported news agency PTI.

Sources told PTI that the estimated departure time of the plane - SG 8938 - was 5:35pm. The passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received.

"…we are following the security drill in accordance with our standard operating procedure," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The officer said efforts are also to trace the caller and ascertain if it was a hoax call.

