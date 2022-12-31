Home / Trending / SpiceJet pilot welcomes passengers with his poem, wins hearts

SpiceJet pilot welcomes passengers with his poem, wins hearts

trending
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:16 AM IST

In an adorable video shared by a SpiceJet pilot you can see him reciting a poem for the passengers and welcoming them for the flight.

SpiceJet pilot welcomes passengers with his poem.(Instagram/@Mohit Kumar)
SpiceJet pilot welcomes passengers with his poem.(Instagram/@Mohit Kumar)
ByVrinda Jain

Several videos on the internet catches the attention of netizens for various reasons. Whether it is a video of an animal or someone doing a random act of kindness, many things make us smile. Adding to the list of such viral videos, recently, a pilot was seen making a poetic announcement for his passengers.

In a video shared by SpiceJet pilot Mohit Kumar, you can see him addressing the passengers. In a poem that he is saying in Hindi, he gives a warm welcome to everyone. He also informs about his co-pilot and cabin crew and goes on to say that everyone will now be in their care. People can also be seen applauding the pilot.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by more than one lakh people and has 7000 likes. Several people loved his poem.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, “You would do even better as an artist in Bollywood. Beautiful poetic andaz.” A second person said, “Hahahaha that was cute.” A third person wrote, “Perfect example of brain with beauty. ”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spicejet pilot poem + 1 more
spicejet pilot poem

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out