Bomb threat emails trigger security checks at schools in Noida and Greater Noida; nothing suspicious found

Several schools in Noida and Greater Noida received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting the police to launch extensive security checks.

Police officials said the checks were being conducted under the pretext of mock drills to avoid chaos and panic among students. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Police said no suspicious objects had been found so far and that the situation remained under control.

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The incident came to light early Monday morning when school administrations received emails threatening bomb attacks. The schools immediately alerted the police through the emergency helpline, following which multiple teams were dispatched to conduct security checks.

Also read | Multiple schools across Delhi receive bomb threats; nothing suspicious, say police

“Multiple teams from the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage check (ASC) team, accompanied by senior police officials, conducted thorough checks at the schools,” a senior police officer said.

Several schools receive threats

Senior police officials confirmed that several schools across Gautam Budh Nagar, including those in Noida and Greater Noida, had received the threats.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are conducting searches at all the schools. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are conducting searches at all the schools. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida). {{/usCountry}}

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To prevent panic among students and parents, officials did not disclose the number of schools that had received the threat emails. Police also said that classes were being resumed after the security checks to minimise disruption and avoid unnecessary panic.

“Following the investigation and security checks, classes at the schools are being resumed without creating panic among students,” said Santosh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida).

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Police officials said the checks were being conducted under the pretext of mock drills to avoid chaos and panic among students.

In an official statement, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said that, upon receiving information about the bomb threat emails on Monday, local police teams responded immediately and ensured thorough checks at the schools with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad, ASC team, dog squad and fire brigade.

“So far, nothing suspicious or adverse has come to light. Continuous vigilance is being maintained,” the statement said.

The police added that the cyber team was conducting a technical investigation into the threat emails with utmost caution and seriousness.

“The situation is completely normal, and law and order remain fully under control. The public is requested not to pay attention to rumours,” the statement added.