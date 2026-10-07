Narendra Modi Stadium receives bomb threat during India vs Australia U-19 Test; players leave safely after security check
A bomb threat reached Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs Australia U-19 Test, with both teams still at the venue; police later confirmed it was a hoax.
A bomb threat was received at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 second Test match. As reported by Sportstar, both sets of players were still at the venue when the threat came. The threat was sent via email and received by the authorities around 11 am IST, just before the match concluded at around 11:15 am IST.
According to the report, a Cyber Cell team immediately arrived at the stadium to investigate the email. The players were, however, not initially informed about the development. The two teams later left the venue at around 1 pm IST after being made aware of the situation and following the necessary protocols. Local police later confirmed that the mail was a hoax.
The Narendra Modi Stadium was not the only establishment in Ahmedabad to receive such a threat on Wednesday. The Gujarat High Court and several schools and colleges across the city received similar emails during the morning.
GCA informs police of the threat
Anil Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, later said that they contacted the police immediately after receiving the threat. “We informed the local police as soon as we received the email. This has happened a couple of times earlier as well, including during the World Cup 2023 and IPL,” Patel said, as quoted by Sportstar.
The emails also mentioned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. They warned people against attending the singer’s concert scheduled for November 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There were pro-Khalistan messages in the emails, along with a reference to Dosanjh’s November 1 performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Authorities subsequently deployed security personnel and bomb detection teams at the educational institutions that had received such messages.
The security scare came shortly after India U-19 completed a dominant 10-wicket win against Australia U-19 in the second Youth Test. Debutant Tanmay Baloda led India with a remarkable bowling performance, picking up 14 wickets on his U-19 debut. Although the threats were received while the two teams were still at the stadium, no security emergency emerged. Both sets of players completed the game and later left the venue safely, in accordance with the necessary protocols.
Also Read: A record-breaking debut, 14 wickets vs Australia: Meet Tanmay Baloda, India's new U-19 spin sensation
Incidents from before
A similar security scare occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Multiple threats were received ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, including warnings about an explosion at the venue. Police later arrested a 29-year-old man from Rajkot for allegedly sending such an email to the BCCI. Appropriate measures were taken by the authorities in the build-up to the match, with security around the venue significantly tightened.
Another such development was reported before the IPL 2025 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants on May 14. The Gujarat Cricket Association received an email that said, “We will blast your stadium.” Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, searched the dressing rooms, stands, galleries, VIP boxes, media centre and surrounding areas, but nothing suspicious was detected.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More