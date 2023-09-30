Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Bomb threat triggers emergency landing of Akasa flight in Varanasi

ANI |
Sep 30, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Tensions erupted at Varanasi Airport after a flight of Akasha Airlines from Mumbai to Varnasi received a bomb threat through a tweet on social media.

An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac on airport.(REUTERS)

The Air Traffic Control informed the captain of the plane about the bomb threat after which all possible emergency procedures were followed and the plane was landed at Varanasi.

The aircraft landed on a separate runway and passengers were disembarked immediately. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour. Nothing was found during checking.

Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said “Everything is normal. When information about the bomb was received, the airport authority took full precautions and checked and everything was found to be normal. This flight was coming to Varanasi only and it had to land here. Yes as a precautionary measure it landed on a separate runway.”

