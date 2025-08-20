‘Easy to convince Akbar, not state govt’: HC rejects Jain community plea seeking closure of slaughter houses

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused relief to members of the Jain community seeking closure of slaughter houses in the city for ten days during the Paryushan Parv festival. The petitions in the HC had challenged an order passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner.(HT Photo)

The Paryushan Parv will be observed by the Digambar community from August 20 to 27, and by the Shwetambar community from August 21 to 28.

While noting that it respects the community's sentiments, a bench of hief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne questioned from where the community derives the right to seek the shutting down of slaughter houses for ten days.

“We respect your sentiments. But tell us from where do you derive the right to ask for slaughter houses to be closed for 10 days,” the court inquired.

The petitions in the HC had challenged an order passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner on August 14 allowing for the closure of slaughter houses for two days, with the reasoning that the population of the Jain community in Mumbai was low.

The court said that no case was made out by the petitioners. The court had earlier issued notice to the BMC and listed the matter for hearing.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar said on a lighter note, “Emperor Akbar had banned slaughter in Ahmedabad for six months. It was easy to convince emperor Akbar, but not the state government and the corporation.”

The BMC submitted before the court that at present, the government has notified 16 days in the year during which the slaughter houses would remain shut. The court was informed that the slaughter houses would be closed for two days – August 24 and August 27.

The pleas were seeking closure of slaughterhouses while stating that the Paryushan Parv festival highlighted the significance of Ahimsa (non-violence), and that allowing slaughter during this sacred time would be detrimental to Jainism.

However, the BMC informed the court that the closure of slaughterhouses could not be extended, given that the city's Deonar slaughter house does not only provide for Mumbai, but also caters to the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region.