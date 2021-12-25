Bomber at Ludhiana district courts complex was former Punjab policeman: Probe

Ludhiana: A dismissed ex-cop is suspected to have been the bomber at the Ludhiana district courts complex on Thursday, the preliminary investigation showed on Friday. The bomber died in the incident, which also left six people injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect was identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi, of Mohalla Guru Teg Bahadur, Lalheri road of Khanna, a former policeman who was dismissed from service in 2019 after being arrested in a drug peddling case by the Ludhiana unit of the state’s Special Task Force (STF). He was posted as a head constable at a police station in Khanna at the time of his dismissal.

Gaggi was bailed out from the jail on September 8 after spending 25 months in custody. A hearing of his drug case was scheduled for Friday, which was adjourned to February 3, 2022.

The agencies have found a damaged mobile phone from the spot besides a bag, suspected to have belonged to the suspect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of three doctors along with forensic experts conducted the postmortem examination of the body on Friday and preserved DNA samples. The body had been ripped apart in the explosion. The postmortem report was handed over to the investigating agencies in a sealed envelope.

The damaged mobile phone found in the debris at the spot is being viewed as a vital clue. The agencies suspect that the mobile phone was used as a trigger to explode the bomb. Investigators are still searching the debris for more clues.

Gaggi was arrested by the STF on August 11, 2019. The STF had arrested two accused Amandeep Singh alias Mauli and Vikas Kumar alias Lara from Sector 39 in Chandigarh following a tip-off when they were travelling by car. The STF recovered 400g heroin from the car and lodged an FIR under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they got the heroin from Gaggi. The STF then arrested Gaggi and recovered 385g heroin from his possession, after which he was dismissed from service. Gaggi had joined the police as a constable on December 15, 2011 and was promoted to head constable in 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON