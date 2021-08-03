Bommai calls on BJP brass in Delhi amid Cabinet rejig talks

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday continued his meeting with the national leadership of the BJP in his bid to finalise the new Cabinet.

Bommai rushed to Delhi on Sunday night and is expected to remain in the national capital till Tuesday. The chief minister said that he will finalise the Cabinet after returning to the state. “We will discuss the whole process comprehensively on Cabinet formation including whether it should be in stages or at one go, regional and social representations,” he told reporters in Delhi on Monday before his meeting with the national leaders.

Bommai, who met BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday night to finalise a list of probables for his new cabinet, after the meeting said that he has shared all relevant information about the ground realities with the national president and the latter has also given some advice and directions. “I have had a detailed discussion with our national president JP Nadda ji and have explained the ground situation in the state. They have also expressed certain things. We want to give a very proactive, credible cabinet and they have said that they will have a detailed discussion tomorrow. Since Parliament session is going on, so they might give us a final list by tomorrow evening or night and the list will be presented by the high command itself,” Bommai said.

He added that there was no question of the turncoats being treated differently since they are no longer ’outsiders.

Earlier, the CM added that not everyone can become ministers and that the final decision of the national leadership would be to find some balance and take everyone forward collectively.

Bommai, however, indicated the possibility that the party is likely to form the Cabinet in phases to assess the disgruntlement as the list of aspirants continue to grow.

The CM hinted that the Cabinet formation, at least the first phase, could be completed by Wednesday. As soon as speculations over Cabinet formation started doing the rounds, several leaders started making a beeline at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence, indicating how the 78-year-old continues to hold the reins of the new government under his confidant.

Bommai was flanked by legislators from his own party who have been trying to retain their seats in the cabinet. This included the likes of Laxman Savadi and CC Patil while several others like Shashikala Jolle, Arvind Bellad and CP Yogeshwara among others are reportedly in Delhi trying to make a case for themselves.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand legislator and critic of Yediyurappa, on Monday said that there is no guarantee of landing a ministerial berth by visiting Delhi.

The rumblings within the BJP is unlikely to die down anytime soon as there are several senior legislators who are likely to be dropped which could antagonise them further and add to the already simmering tensions within the party, people aware of the developments said.

“It is totally Delhi’s decision and we have to just wait for it,” said one three-time MLA, requesting anonymity. This legislator is in the running for a possible berth in the cabinet, according to at least three people aware of the developments.

The national leadership has taken complete control over the formation of the Cabinet which, until a few years ago, was a consultative process with the chief minister being given the courtesy of at least presenting a list of probable choices.

People aware of the developments said that the possible carving out of more posts for deputy CMs, has added to the uncertainty on who the likely candidates will be in the new Cabinet.

Leaders like Gulihatti Shekar, an independent who helped form the first BJP government in Karnataka in 2008, has reminded the state and national leadership of their “sacrifices” that has helped the party grow from strength to strength over the years. The likes of Raju Gouda, Sunil Kumar and Apachu Ranjan among others who identify with the core-ideology of the party are expected to make the list, people aware of the developments said.

Though there is still no clarity, several leaders like Shekar have batted for retaining the 13 turncoats who helped Yediyurappa to power in 2019.

Shekar said that there should be no “injustice” of any kind to these 17 persons who are the reasons behind BJP coming back to power in Karnataka.

“The 17 people should not face any kind of injustice. They have to be given primary importance,” the legislator from Hosadurga said on Monday.