Bonus for govt employees, MoU with Nigeria for space cooperation: Key decisions taken by Union Cabinet

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:53 IST

The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy.

The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

The cabinet also approved the extension of a scheme under which cooperative NAFED will procure 12 lakh tonne apple in Jammu and Kashmir during the current 2020-21 season.

Here are the key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet in Wednesday’s meeting:

Adaptation of the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 got the cabinet’s approval. This move will help establish all the three tiers of grass-root level democracy like in other parts of the country.

The Cabinet also approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crore.

The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami.

The decision to extend the Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples in Jammu & Kashmir for the year 2020-21 was also approved. It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in the union territory.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.