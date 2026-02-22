Book Box| When books comfort the soul: A February reflection

I am in Bombay, downstairs in the garden, journaling at the wooden table. All around me, the birds cheep, chatter and squawk. Bright green parakeets take off in flight; a brown-grey kite sits still, high on the palm tree next to me. I am in Mumbai, downstairs in the garden, journaling at the wooden table

But I’ve been restless. February is ending, the year moving forward, and I feel... stuck somehow. And then this reader email arrives.

Dear Book Box, Every January I make a reading goal. This year I made a list of “important” books I’ve been meaning to read forever, like War and Peace and Shoe Dog by Phil Knight.

But it is almost the end of February and I’m already behind on my list. Plus there are so many important new books coming out—books that people are talking about—and I, who think of myself as a reader, am reading none of these.

Instead, I’ve read six airport thrillers and something involving a missing influencer. I tell myself I’ll read “important books” once work calms down, but work never calms down. Am I becoming the kind of person who only reads what’s easy?

Yours, Behind on Books, Bangalore

Behind on Books, I have been thinking about your email for the last few days. You sound like the kind of person who enjoys making lists and structuring your life, and I so relate to that. Yet planning a pleasurable thing like reading can take the pleasure out of it. I know because I’ve been trying to do the same.

I’m on a sabbatical from teaching while building a house in Manali, but snowstorms have halted construction. For the first two months of the year, I have done neither—no building, no teaching. I decided to do some themed reading.

For February, it makes sense to read romance. The world needs more romance, I told myself. What better antidote to tariff wars and the cutting of mangroves? Drown depression in the spontaneous fun of the “meet-cute” boy meets girl, the challenge of a few complications, and then fast forward to a happy ending.

Beth O’Leary has long been on my Kindle, and so I headed for The Flatshare. It is fun and witty, but halfway through, it started to drag. I knew what was going to happen, I got impatient and just skim-read the rest of the book. The next one was Lily King’s Heart the Lover. Everyone’s been talking about it. But the book just didn’t gel for me. The romance seemed forced, the complications artificial. And the ending was so depressing. It’s got to be me, I thought, as I flinched from this one too.

Finally, what rescued me was a most unusual book. It is not a romance at all; you would never find it on a list of romance books. And yet, as I write this, I realize it could well be the ultimate romance—one between a young woman and a leveret. A leveret, I discovered, is a little hare.