Book on VD Savarkar to be released by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to release a new book on VD Savarkar.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to release a new book on VD Savarkar. (PTI FILE PHOTO.)
         

A book on VD Savarkar will be released by vice-president Venkaiah Naidu this week, and the freedom fighter’s grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, will also be present at the event.

The book, written by Vikram Sampath, comes to the market close on the heels of a fresh debate over the leader.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar if it came to power in the state.

The poll promise had triggered new controversies as many opposition parties had slammed the BJP over its promise.

The book will be released at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library—the venue that has been closely associated with Jawaharlal Nehru’s memories and till recently was exclusively preserved in the memory of India’s first prime minister.

His Congress party has often been critical about Savarkar’s role in the freedom struggle.

Apart from Naidu and Ranjit Savarkar, parliamentarian Sonal Mansingh and finance ministry’s principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal will also be present.

