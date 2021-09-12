‘Boost to our morale’: PM Modi shares clip of interaction with Paralympic stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the video footage of his interaction with the para-athletes who recently represented India at the 2020 Summer Paralympic in Tokyo. The Indian contingent, which included these athletes as well as their coaches, was hosted by the Prime Minister last Thursday at his residence in New Delhi. In the video footage of the interaction released on Sunday, Modi was seen congratulating the Paralympic stars for their record-breaking historic performance at the multi-sports event.

Although India's athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Paralympics since 1984, the event this year proved to be the most successful Paralympic season for the country yet, with the athletes securing a total of 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Before this edition, India had won 12 medals—4 medals of each colour—in all previous Paralympic appearances combined.

Lauding the Paralympians for their fantastic performance, the Prime Minister said that their achievements will now provide a significant boost to the morale of the entire sporting community of the country. The feats performed by the para-athlete will encourage more budding sportspersons to emerge from India and make a name for themselves on the international stage, he said, adding that a section of the country not much aware of the variety of sporting events is now gradually coming to know about the options available before them.

“Today you all are well-known because of your hard work,” the Prime Minister told the athletes. “You all can motivate people, help bring big changes… I am always with you all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the video footage of his interaction with the para-athletes who recently represented India at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. The Indian contingent, which included the said athletes as well as their coaches, was hosted by the Prime Minister last Thursday at his residence in New Delhi. In the video footage of the interaction released today, Modi was seen congratulating the Paralympics stars for their record-breaking historic performance at the multi-sports event.

Although India's athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Paralympics since 1984, the event this year proved to be the most successful Paralympic season for the country yet, with the athletes securing a total of 19 medals - five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Before this edition, India had won 12 medals (4 medals of each colour) in all previous Paralympic appearances combined.

Lauding the Paralympians for their fantastic performance, the Prime Minister said that their achievements will now provide a significant boost to the morale of the entire sporting community of the country. The feats performed by the para-athlete will encourage more budding sportspersons to emerge from India and make a name for themselves on the international stage, he said, adding that a section of the country not much aware of the variety of sporting events is now gradually coming to know about the options available before them.

“Today you all are well-known because of your hard work,” the Prime Minister told the athletes. “You all can motivate people, help bring big changes… I am always with you all.”

|#+|

Thanking Modi for his kind words and the invite, the para-athletes said that they felt honoured to share a table with the Prime Minister of the nation and called it yet another achievement in their books. Many of the athletes also gifted Prime Minister Modi their autographed sporting equipment, with which they won medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Modi said that these gears would later be auctioned off, a move that was welcomed by the players.

A stole, signed by all medalists, was also gifted to the Prime Minister.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo was held from August 24 to September 5 this year entirely behind closed doors due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Just like the Olympics, the multi-sports event was branded as Tokyo 2020 despite being delayed a year due to the pandemic.