Boris Johnson to get these gifts from Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram

United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson - in India for a two-day visit - will be presented a copy of 'The Spirit's Pilgrimage' written by Madeleine Slade (or Mirabehn), who was a British supporter of Indian independence and a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. The book will be gifted to Johnson during his visit Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, news agency ANI reported.

'Guide to London', one of the first books written by Mahatma Gandhi (which was never published) will also be gifted.

Johnson landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Thursday morning and was received by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, as well as governor Acharya Devvrat. Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive the UK prime minister.

Johnson was greeted at the airport by troupes playing and performing traditional Gujarati music and dances, and then took part in a four-km roadshow to his hotel in the city.

The roadshow started at the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront.

As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals, on which again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Boris Johnson.

On this visit Johnson will aim to strengthen bilateral ties, especially defence and security and trade. Russia's war on Ukraine is also expected to figure in discussions with prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, though sources said the UK will not look to lecture India on its position in this war.

India has abstained from United Nations votes condemning the Russian invasion, although it has spoken out strongly on humanitarian aspects and has urged both Russia and Ukraine to hold talks and find a peaceful solution.

India's continuing trade with Russia - particularly the purchase of crude oil - led to pointed remarks from both the UK and the United States but Delhi stood by its decision, pointing out Europe is a far bigger consumer of Russian oil.

A major focus of Johnson's talks with Modi will also be on China and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, with the United Kingdom strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region.

PTI also said the UK is ready to extend its cooperation in realising Modi's vision of making India a hub for defence manufacturing and for the transfer of technologies for joint production of military hardware.

Johnson was scheduled due to visit India in January last year, but that trip was cancelled as the second wave of the Covid-19 swept the UK.

