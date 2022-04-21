Home / India News / Boris Johnson India visit live updates: UK prime minister lands in Ahmedabad for two-day trip
Boris Johnson India visit live updates: UK prime minister lands in Ahmedabad for two-day trip

  • Boris Johnson in India Live Updates: On day 1, the UK prime minister will be in Gujarat where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland,
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland,(REUTERS File)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to begin his long-pending trip to India that was delayed due to the pandemic. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India during which he will focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine. 

On the first day, Johnson will be in Gujarat, where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. On Friday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and hold talks on economic, security and defence ties.

The UK prime minister hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony worth over £1 billion in areas including software engineering and health.

He also aims to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, maintained that Britain wants to “provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia” without lecturing the government “on what course of action was best for them.”

  • Apr 21, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    UK PM signals visa flexibility with India

    Ahead of his visit, Johnson signalled he is ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal after Britain's exit from the European Union, Reuters reported. "I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," the UK prime minister said. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy. We need to have a progressive approach and we will."

  • Apr 21, 2022 09:38 AM IST

    Boris Johnson to hear India's stand on Ukraine conflict, not give lecture

    The Ukraine crisis will figure in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s engagements during his two-day visit though the focus will be on keeping the Indo-Pacific free from coercion and giving a push to a bilateral free trade pact. Read more

  • Apr 21, 2022 09:25 AM IST

    Boris Johnson lands in Ahmedabad

    UK PM Boris Johnson
    UK PM Boris Johnson

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is on a 2-day visit to India. He was welcomed by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at Ahmedabad airport.

boris johnson
india news

British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India, gets grand welcome in Ahmedabad

Johnson was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat. Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive him.
Boris Johnson recieved by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at the Ahmedabad airport.
Boris Johnson recieved by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at the Ahmedabad airport.
Published on Apr 21, 2022 09:35 AM IST
PTI | , Ahmedabad
india news

India adds 2,380 fresh cases, 56 fatalities: Today's Covid updates

  • As of Thursday morning, the country has an active caseload of 13,433 infections, while the recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, as per the latest ministry data.
Tourists crowd the Marine Drive amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases during the long weekend, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Tourists crowd the Marine Drive amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases during the long weekend, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

india news

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates India-Vietnam flights

The four new flights will be operated between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai as well as between southern resort island of Phu Quoc and New Delhi and Mumbai
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI/File)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI/File)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
india news

Morning brief: Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.(File Photo)
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.(File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Brinda Karat moves Supreme Court against Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Jahangirpuri demolition drive has a communal, political game plan, CPM leader Brinda Karat submits in her petition to the Supreme Court on Thursday. 
Brinda Karat in front of a bulldozer during the demolition of shops in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP)
Brinda Karat in front of a bulldozer during the demolition of shops in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Ayurveda centres to be set up at military hospitals, cantonments

In a statement on Wednesday, the defence ministry said this will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Mevani for 'offensive' tweets targeting PM Modi

  • "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," his team wrote on Instagram.
Mevani was arrested from by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night.&nbsp;(ANI)
Mevani was arrested from by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Supreme Court to hear Jahangirpuri demolition case; BJP hits out at Congress

Ansar remains Ansar even if he's in BJP or AAP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday. 
An aerial view of a bulldozer demolishing an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
An aerial view of a bulldozer demolishing an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Breaking: 2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday

  • Breaking news updates today April 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Assam to move SC for Aadhaar cards to persons whose biometrics locked for NRC

Nearly 2.8 million people from Assam have not been able to get their Aadhaar cards as their biometrics was locked during the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The persons whose biometrics were locked for NRC are not able to avail benefits of government schemes. (File Photo)
The persons whose biometrics were locked for NRC are not able to avail benefits of government schemes. (File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
india news

Power shortage hurts Goa’s industry. CM agrees to buy power at higher rate

Goa’s industries bodies have complained that industries have been facing acute power shortage due to constant load restrictions of up to 12 hours per day
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has approved purchase of about 120 MW power from open market, which would be supplied to the industries. (PTI)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has approved purchase of about 120 MW power from open market, which would be supplied to the industries. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Khadse and I were labelled ‘anti-social’ elements to tap our phones: Sanjay Raut

The allegedly illegal phone-tapping exercise was carried out when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was Commissioner of Pune police between March 31, 2016 and August 3, 2018, and later, when she held the post of the Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) from 2018 to 2020.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (HT file)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (HT file)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
india news

Prashant Kishor again meets Cong’s brass, Gehlot calls him a brand in himself

The meeting, held at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, was also attended by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, besides chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (HT Photo)
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 02:44 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
india news

Attempts to use TN guv for politics won’t succeed: Stalin

Targeting the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said, “they saw this as a chance to do politics which is normal for political parties” and that separate statements from party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami on the matter was proof enough of it as they generally issued joint statements on various matters.
Tamil Nadu chief minister said the opposition AIADMK’s attempts to “do politics” over the matter will not fructify “as this is DMK rule.” (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister said the opposition AIADMK’s attempts to “do politics” over the matter will not fructify “as this is DMK rule.” (PTI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
