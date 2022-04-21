Boris Johnson India visit live updates: UK prime minister lands in Ahmedabad for two-day trip
- Boris Johnson in India Live Updates: On day 1, the UK prime minister will be in Gujarat where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to begin his long-pending trip to India that was delayed due to the pandemic. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India during which he will focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine.
On the first day, Johnson will be in Gujarat, where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. On Friday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and hold talks on economic, security and defence ties.
The UK prime minister hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony worth over £1 billion in areas including software engineering and health.
He also aims to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, maintained that Britain wants to “provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia” without lecturing the government “on what course of action was best for them.”
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 21, 2022 09:39 AM IST
UK PM signals visa flexibility with India
Ahead of his visit, Johnson signalled he is ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal after Britain's exit from the European Union, Reuters reported. "I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," the UK prime minister said. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy. We need to have a progressive approach and we will."
-
Apr 21, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Boris Johnson to hear India's stand on Ukraine conflict, not give lecture
The Ukraine crisis will figure in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s engagements during his two-day visit though the focus will be on keeping the Indo-Pacific free from coercion and giving a push to a bilateral free trade pact. Read more
-
Apr 21, 2022 09:25 AM IST
Boris Johnson lands in Ahmedabad
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is on a 2-day visit to India. He was welcomed by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at Ahmedabad airport.
British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India, gets grand welcome in Ahmedabad
India adds 2,380 fresh cases, 56 fatalities: Today's Covid updates
- As of Thursday morning, the country has an active caseload of 13,433 infections, while the recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, as per the latest ministry data.
Boris Johnson in India LIVE: UK prime minister lands in Ahmedabad
- Boris Johnson in India Live Updates: On day 1, the UK prime minister will be in Gujarat where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates India-Vietnam flights
Morning brief: Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Brinda Karat moves Supreme Court against Jahangirpuri demolition drive
Ayurveda centres to be set up at military hospitals, cantonments
Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Mevani for 'offensive' tweets targeting PM Modi
- "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," his team wrote on Instagram.
Supreme Court to hear Jahangirpuri demolition case; BJP hits out at Congress
Breaking: 2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday
- Breaking news updates today April 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.