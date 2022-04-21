'UK MPs' probe into Covid breaches should...': Boris Johnson in India
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, said on Thursday that the UK police should be allowed to complete their investigation into the alleged Covid-19 lockdown breaches in government offices before Parliament launches its own investigation.
"I am very keen for every possible form of scrutiny and the House of Commons can do, I think, whatever it wants to do, but all I would say is I don't think that that should happen until the investigation is completed," news agency Reuters quoted Johnson as saying.
Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty on Thursday when lawmakers vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, reported news agency AFP.
The British PM has repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his Downing Street staff had breached Covid-19 lockdown laws, after allegations of widespread rule-breaking emerged late last year.
But last week he became the first UK leader to be fined for breaking the law, as police confirmed they had issued dozens of penalty notices to his staff as part of an ongoing investigation. His single fine is related to an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when Britain was under a pandemic lockdown.
But penalties for other events could follow, and opposition parties are now demanding parliament's cross-party "privileges committee" investigate Johnson. It has the power to sanction lawmakers if they are found guilty of offences, including suspending them from the Commons.
However, the committee can only launch an investigation if a majority in the Commons votes for a referral.
Also Read: UK PM Johnson visits Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, tries hand at charkha | Video
Meanwhile, on his India visit, Johnson indicated he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for this year clinching a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds.
Speaking on the plane on his way to India, Johnson signalled he was ready to be more accommodating on an issue that could have stalled the talks, reported Reuters
"I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," Johnson told reporters. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy and we need to have a progressive approach and we will."
India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain. Any trade deal will likely be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering of fees for Indian students and professionals going to the country. India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade ties, and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Covid in China: Another 8 die in Shanghai as lockdown continues
China's financial hub Shanghai will continue implementing strict Covid-19 restrictions, local authorities said on Thursday as the city reported eight more deaths and 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus including 2,634 symptomatic infections for Wednesday. Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local Covid-19 cases, including 95 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.
-
Russia warns Mariupol residents to 'wear white ribbons or get shot': Report
The Russian invasion of Ukraine took a darker turn Wednesday after the mayor of besieged Mariupol claimed invading troops had been ordered to shoot remaining civilians if they don't wear 'white ribbons' on their clothes to indicate surrender. The 'white ribbon' is believed to be a symbol for Russian soldiers to identify Ukrainians who've accepted defeat. Thousands more remain trapped as Moscow attacks the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city.
-
Russia's Vladimir Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia's "liberation" of Mariupol after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told him Moscow controlled the Ukrainian port city apart from the giant Azovstal steel plant. Taking full control of Mariupol on the Azov Sea would be a major strategic victory for Russia, helping it to connect annexed Crimea to the territories of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
-
Watch: Video of ex-Pak minister saying why Imran Khan is not in power goes viral
A video clip of an interview of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry laughing about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's deteriorating relationship with the establishment has gone viral on social media as for the first time, a minister of Imran Khan's cabinet admits that Imran Khan's party has been thrown out of power because its relationship with the establishment did not remain well. The former minister's comment came on a programme titled 'To The Point' of the Express News.
-
After two years, Sikh community organises Vaisakhi celebrations in Canada
After the past two years were marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sikh community in Canada held in-person celebrations of Vaisakhi, ushering in the new year. Among the live events to be held this year was that observed by the Khalsa Diwan Society in Vancouver, which was established in 1906 and built the historic Ross Street Gurdwara two years later, among the first in the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics