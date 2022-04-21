'UK MPs' probe into Covid breaches should...': Boris Johnson in India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, said on Thursday that the UK police should be allowed to complete their investigation into the alleged Covid-19 lockdown breaches in government offices before Parliament launches its own investigation.

"I am very keen for every possible form of scrutiny and the House of Commons can do, I think, whatever it wants to do, but all I would say is I don't think that that should happen until the investigation is completed," news agency Reuters quoted Johnson as saying.

Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty on Thursday when lawmakers vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, reported news agency AFP.

The British PM has repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his Downing Street staff had breached Covid-19 lockdown laws, after allegations of widespread rule-breaking emerged late last year.

But last week he became the first UK leader to be fined for breaking the law, as police confirmed they had issued dozens of penalty notices to his staff as part of an ongoing investigation. His single fine is related to an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when Britain was under a pandemic lockdown.

But penalties for other events could follow, and opposition parties are now demanding parliament's cross-party "privileges committee" investigate Johnson. It has the power to sanction lawmakers if they are found guilty of offences, including suspending them from the Commons.

However, the committee can only launch an investigation if a majority in the Commons votes for a referral.

Meanwhile, on his India visit, Johnson indicated he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for this year clinching a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Speaking on the plane on his way to India, Johnson signalled he was ready to be more accommodating on an issue that could have stalled the talks, reported Reuters

"I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," Johnson told reporters. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy and we need to have a progressive approach and we will."

India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain. Any trade deal will likely be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering of fees for Indian students and professionals going to the country. India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade ties, and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration.

(With inputs from agencies)

