Born in Mozambique, raised in India, Gujarat woman gets passport after 26 years

Dolly Khilankumar Vadalia, 26, who was born in Mozambique to Indian parents and brought to India as an infant, received her first Indian passport on November 11 after a years-long process to establish her citizenship. Dolly was just 18 days old when her parents evacuated her by helicopter to Maputo. The family returned to India on an Emergency Certificate issued by the Mozambican government and never went back. (HT Sourced Photo)

“I am very happy. I have finally got my passport,” Dolly said.

Dolly’s birth was not registered with the Indian consulate within the prescribed period. As a result, she faced challenges when she applied for a passport after her marriage in 2023.

Her brother-in-law, Ronak Vadalia, said, “It has been 1,139 days since we filed the first passport application. My brother has been in Canada for more than five years. He came to India to marry Dolly, but she has still not been able to join him. His permanent residency applications were rejected twice because he had declared that he was married but could not submit Dolly’s passport as a supporting document.”

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Dolly’s father, Ketan Hasmukhrai Barai, moved to Xai-Xai in Mozambique with his wife, Arti Ketanbhai Barai, in 1995 for business. They started a wholesale grocery business in partnership with a relative already settled there.

Dolly was born on February 18, 2000. The following day, Mozambique was hit by Tropical Cyclone Leon-Eline, which caused severe floods, killing at least 800 people and destroying the family’s house and business.

Dolly was just 18 days old when her parents evacuated her by helicopter to Maputo. The family returned to India on an Emergency Certificate issued by the Mozambican government and never went back.

Although Dolly had a birth certificate issued by the Mozambican authorities, her birth was not registered with the Indian High Commission in Maputo within one year, as required under Section 4(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Her parents could not complete the consular registration because they had to leave Mozambique following the natural disaster.

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The absence of consular registration did not create an immediate problem. Her Mozambican birth certificate was accepted for school admission. She also obtained an Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter identity card in India and had even voted in elections.

The issue surfaced only when she applied for an Indian passport.

Ronak said the family contacted the Mozambique High Commission in Delhi after the passport authorities asked Dolly to establish her Indian citizenship.

“We were told that those who had returned on an Emergency Certificate had to go back within three months, failing which the certificate would expire and they could not claim citizenship on that basis. Dolly returned to India as an infant and had never gone back,” he said.

The family said the Mozambican authorities did not recognise her claim to citizenship on the basis of the expired Emergency Certificate, while Indian authorities asked her to establish her citizenship. The problem was compounded by the fact that an application for Indian citizenship required a valid foreign passport, which Dolly did not have. Her Emergency Certificate, issued in 2000, had expired.

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“We explained that her birth had not been registered with the Indian consulate and that she had no valid foreign passport. We approached the Ministry of Home Affairs and were told that the government was willing to consider her citizenship but the documents required for the process were missing. The collector’s office could not issue her a citizenship certificate and the Regional Passport Office could not issue her a passport. We had reached a dead end,” Ronak said.

The family subsequently filed a petition before the Gujarat High Court, seeking either Indian citizenship or a passport and making the Regional Passport Office and the collectorate respondents.

On April 30, 2026, the Gujarat High Court dismissed her petition, holding that she was not an Indian citizen by birth or descent under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and would have to apply for citizenship through the prescribed process.

The family, however, maintained that it could not complete the online application because the system required a valid foreign passport, which Dolly did not possess.

Ronak said the family then approached Ramesh Dhaduk, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president and former Porbandar MP, and Rajkot BJP MP Parshottam Rupala, seeking their intervention. The two leaders asked the family to provide 15-20 sets of documents, including records relating to Dolly, her parents and her husband’s family. They subsequently forwarded the documents to various government departments in Gujarat, as well as the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

“We approached Rameshbhai and Parshottambhai and explained the entire matter. They went through our documents and forwarded them to various ministries. We subsequently received a call from the Ministry of Home Affairs asking us to present our case and submit an offline application. The ministry conducted a detailed background verification, including our stay in Mozambique and whether there was any criminal record or other adverse information against us,” Ronak said.

Dhaduk said the family made several representations to different ministries and that the matter was taken up with the office of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Following the verification, the Citizenship Wing of the Foreigners Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an office memorandum on October 3, 2026, directing the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Maputo to register Dolly’s birth as that of an Indian citizen under Section 4(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, read with Rule 11 of the Citizens (Registration at Indian Consulates) Rules, 1956. The memorandum followed a representation made by Dhaduk and Rupala on June 18.

Ronak said the memorandum allowed the family to complete the birth registration process despite the expiry of the prescribed period.

“We received a copy of the memorandum and used it to submit an offline application by email to the Indian High Commission in Mozambique. The application was approved and her birth was registered as that of an Indian citizen,” he said.

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The Indian High Commission in Maputo issued Dolly a Certificate of Birth of an Indian Citizen on October 21. The family then used the certificate to apply for her Indian passport, which she received on November 11.

Meanwhile, Dolly also challenged the single judge’s order before a division bench of the Gujarat High Court. The appeal was pending when she received her citizenship certificate and passport.

Sharvil Majmudar, Dolly’s advocate, said, “The single judge did not entertain her writ petition but gave her liberty to apply for citizenship. We challenged the order before a division bench. While the appeal was pending, she received her citizenship certificate and subsequently her passport.”

Ronak said the delay had also affected his brother’s immigration prospects in Canada. “His permanent residency application was rejected twice because he had declared himself married but could not submit Dolly’s passport as a supporting document. So it was not just Dolly and her family whose lives were affected; my brother’s life was also affected,” he said.

“We have gone through so much. Till she received the passport in her hands, Dolly refused to believe that she would ever get one. My brother was almost on the verge of leaving Canada and returning to India if nothing moved forward,” Ronak said.

He said Dolly had become so frustrated with the uncertainty that she was willing to face deportation. “She was ready to be deported, but where would you deport her? To which country? She was so fed up with the situation,” he said.

Dolly is expected to withdraw her appeal when the Gujarat High Court resumes proceedings after its Diwali vacation.