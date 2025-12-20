‘Both of us will go’: What Shivakumar said on Delhi visit to meet party high command

Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka between chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, the latter on Saturday said the Congress high command has told the two leaders as to when they will be called to Delhi to discuss the matter. File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, at the former's residence 'Kaveri', in Bengaluru last month.(HT_PRINT)

He said that both of them will go to Delhi and meet the high command, when summoned.

"I will inform you, I won't do anything without informing you. I will not go hiding from you," Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He was responding to reporters' questions on whether he and Siddaramaiah's were likely to visit the national capital to meet the party high command. “They have told something to both of us, they have told both of us over phone as to when they will call us. We will go, both of us will go,” he said,

"They (high command) have said they will call both of us at the appropriate time, we will wait for the call," the Karnataka Congress chief added.

Shivakumar's statement comes a day after Siddaramaiah asserted in the Assembly that he would continue in office.

Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly on issues related to the development of North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said he had never claimed that his tenure as chief minister would be limited to half the term.

“I am confident that the high command will allow me to complete five years’ term,” he said while responding to a query from BJP MLAs on whether the government’s promises to North Karnataka would be fulfilled during his tenure, according to a PTI report.

“I feel that the high command is on my side, but I will abide by the high command’s decision,” he added and reiterated that no decision was made on him staying at the helm for only two-and-a-half years, as per a rumoured 2023 agreement on power-sharing with his deputy.

Shivakumar had said that he and CM Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fueled by the "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Meanwhile some 'Naga Sadhus' visited the Deputy CM's residence and blessed him. Stating that he is going to Delhi on Tuesday to meet various central ministers, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for water resources said, "the central government's water resources department has called us regarding interlinking of rivers."

"I will go there and discuss matters related to the state's river projects like Mahadayi, Krishna water award, Mekedatu, and Upper Badhra."