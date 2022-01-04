Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boy hit by bullet during CISF training dies in Tamil Nadu
Boy hit by bullet during CISF training dies in Tamil Nadu

The bullet was allegedly fired on December 30 last year during Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tamil Nadu police’s training at the shooting range, which is about one km away from the boy’s house.
Locals had demanded that the shooting range be shut and the district police order an enquiry into the accident.(Representative image)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 07:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai

Days after being hit by a bullet, an 11-year-boy died on Monday evening in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district, police said.

On Monday, chief minister MK Stalin said an investigation into the incident was underway. “Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said in a statement on Monday. Expressing grief, Stalin also ordered 10 lakh solatium to the boy’s family from the CM Relief Fund.

The accident happened in Narthamalai village on December 30 when a bullet, fired from the Pasumalaipatti shooting range, hit the boy, K Pugazhendi, who was sitting outside his house. He was rushed to the government hospital in Pudukkottai and later shifted to Thanjavur government hospital. The doctors removed the bullet from his cerebrum on the same day and his further treatment was being done in the ICU. However, he succumbed to his injury on Monday.

Locals had demanded that the shooting range be shut and the district police order an enquiry into the accident. The Keeranur police registered a case against a CISF personnel under IPC sections 286 (negligence in handling explosive substance) and 338 (causing grievous injuries).

