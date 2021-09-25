Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Little boy who helped his father at tea stall is addressing UNGA for 4th time: PM Modi
india news

Little boy who helped his father at tea stall is addressing UNGA for 4th time: PM Modi

Speaking at the 76th session UNGA, PM Modi said that he represents a country that is known as the 'mother of democracy.' "We have a great tradition of democracy that goes back thousands of years."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.(PTI)

Highlighting the strength of the Indian democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted how a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall, is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the fourth time.

Speaking at the 76th session UNGA, PM Modi said that he represents a country that is known as the 'mother of democracy.' "We have a great tradition of democracy that goes back thousands of years."

India's diversity is the identity of the country's strong democracy, he added. "It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy."

"The strength of the democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall is today addressing the UNGA for the fourth time," PM Modi said.

He also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations general assembly narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HT This Day: September 26, 1966 — Over 300 dead, 700 injured in Japan typhoons

Countries that use terrorism as political tool: PM Modi's veiled dig at Pak

India rubbishes Imran Khan’s references to J&K, says Pakistan using terror as state policy

PM Modi addresses 76th session of UN General Assembly | Watch Live
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP