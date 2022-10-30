'Boycott Cadbury' trending as Twitter users claim ad has link with PM Modi

Boycott Cadbury started trending on Twitter on Sunday as apart from the usual fake claims of 'beef' being used in Cadbury products, social media users targetted the recent Diwali advertisement of the company. VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi shared the Cadbury advertisement and objected to the use of 'Damodar' as the name of a poor lamp seller claiming that this has been done to show "someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light". "Chaiwale ke baap diyewala," Sadhvi Prachi tweeted while many others started tweeting calling for the boycott of Cadbury products in India.

This is not the first time that Cadbury came under the fire of Indian Twitter users. In 2021, a similar boycott call was given which prompted the company to issue a statement clarifying that all its products in India are 100% vegetarian and the green dot on the wrapper stands for that.

Twitter users who made the 'Boycott Cadbury' trend shared a screenshot of the product description page of the Cadbury website, Australia. It said, "Please note, if any of our Australian products contain gelatine in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef."

What is the truth of the beef claim?

The viral screenshot claiming beef in Cadbury products is not from India. Earlier when the same accusations were brought against Cadbury, Mondelez India, which manufactures Cadbury Daily Milk, its Indian products are 100% vegetarian.

