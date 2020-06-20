e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Boycott Chinese products to hit Beijing economically, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Boycott Chinese products to hit Beijing economically, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday joined the chorus to boycott Chinese products in retaliation for the death of 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays his respects to Naib Dipak Singh before his cremation at his native village Farenda in Rewa District on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays his respects to Naib Dipak Singh before his cremation at his native village Farenda in Rewa District on Friday. (PTI)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to boycott Chinese products to hit China economically.

He was talking to media persons in Rewa, 536 kilometres north east of Bhopal, on Friday evening after attending the funeral procession of Naik Deepak Singh, one of the 20 soldiers killed in a clash Chinese troops in Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media Chouhan said, “We should boycott Chinese products. Our Army too will give a befitting reply to China but we will also break it economically. That’s why my humble request is to all the people of the state is to be filled with patriotic feelings as has been said by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to adopt swadeshi, give preference to local products and boycott Chinese products. India will give a befitting reply to China.”

There have been calls for boycott of Chinese products from other parts of the country as well following the Galwan clash. China, one of India’s largest trading partners, has a massive balance of trade advantage.

Earlier, Friday afternoon, Chouhan went to Farenda village, about 35 kilometres from Rewa district headquarters where he paid tributes to the fallen soldier.

Ahead of the funeral, the chief minister had announced in Bhopal an ex-gratia payment of Rs one crore to the family of Deepak Singh.

“The state and the entire country are proud of the supreme sacrifice made by Deepak Singh. The state government will give a ‘samman nidhi’ of Rs 1 core, a pucca house or a plot and a government job to a member of the family.”

tags
top news
‘Unnecessary controversy’: Govt on PM Modi’s comments at all-party meet
‘Unnecessary controversy’: Govt on PM Modi’s comments at all-party meet
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
How a daily wage earner saved his daughter’s life
How a daily wage earner saved his daughter’s life
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In