Branded with hot iron, cigarette butts: 15-year-old found dead at Chennai couple's house

A 15-year-old girl, who was employed as a domestic help in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur was found dead in the toilet of the house she was working in under mysterious circumstances, police said on Saturday. The dead girl's condition indicates that she was constantly tortured. Chennai: The minor girl was allegedly subjected to constant torture by her employers.(Representational Image)

According to PTI, the couple who had employed the girl as their domestic help have been detained and are being interrogated by the Aminjikarai police.

Tortured using iron burns, cigarette butts

The preliminary probe suggests that the minor girl was allegedly subjected to constant torture by her employers, including burns from a hot iron and cigarette butts before she succumbed to her injuries at a flat at Mehta Nagar in the Aminjikarai area.

As per The Hindu report, police said the body of the girl bore burn and strangulation marks. They said that on Diwali day, she was tortured and beaten up by one of the suspects. She then went into the bathroom and lay motionless despite the family members’ repeated calls.

The victim was brought to the city by two persons to be engaged in domestic work one and half years ago and was working at a rented house.

Employers of 15-year-old arrested

The accused couple, identified as Mohammad Nishad and Nasiya, allegedly left the girl's body in their toilet and fled to the man's sister's house. Sources say his lawyer informed the police about the death.

The incident came to light when the owner of the rented house, where the victim was employed, found out about the suspicious death of the housekeeper and alerted the police.

The officials then broke open the locked door of the house where they found the dead in the bathroom. The inmates of the house, including Mohammed Nishad, were missing.

Police are awaiting the postmortem report from Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the cause of the girl's death. The victim is survived by a widowed mother.