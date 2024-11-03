Pawan Kalyan starts Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party: ‘Respect all religion but…’

Janasena Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan announced the formation of a new party wing, the Narasimha Varahi Brigade, dedicated to protecting Sanatana Dharma. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who undertook a purification ritual amid the Tirupati laddu controversy, walks to Tirumala temple via the Alipiri stairway, in Tirupati district on Oct 1.(PTI)

"I respect all religions, but I stand firm on my faith. Those who criticize Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences. Thus, I am establishing a dedicated wing within our party named the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' for the protection of Sanatana Dharma," Kalyan said, explaining the purpose of the new brigade.

Decison follows row over Tirupati ladoo

This announcement follows recent allegations regarding the use of adulterated ghee in the prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Last month, Kalyan advocated for a robust national law to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that disrespect its beliefs. At the Varahi Declaration event in Tirupati, he said, "A strong national Act is needed to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent harm to its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and enforced uniformly across Bharat."

Pawan Kalyan proposed establishing a Sanatana Dharma Protection Board at both the national and state levels to oversee this law’s implementation, with dedicated funding for its activities. Additionally, he stressed the need for Sanatana Dharma Certification to ensure purity in materials used for temple offerings and prasadam.

"There should be non-cooperation with those who defame or spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma," Kalyan added. “The certification would ensure only pure materials are used for offerings, preserving the sanctity of our temples.”

On Saturday, Kalyan also spoke of his connection to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in IS Jaganathapuram, which he has supported since 2009. He pledged ₹4.5 crore for its development, including a protective wall and temple construction, and promised an inquiry into unauthorised excavations near the temple site.