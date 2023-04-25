Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Break from scorching heat: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states

Break from scorching heat: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2023 08:05 AM IST

There is a possibility of persistent moderate to intense convective clouds which could convert into rainfall and thunderstorms.

There is a chance for a hiatus from continuous heatwaves across the country due to western disturbances as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of India.

Also read: Multiple weather systems at play resulting in summer not feeling like summer at all so far

IMD predicts rainfall.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to IMD, there is a possibility of persistent moderate to intense convective clouds which could convert into rainfall and thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty wind and hailstorms in isolated locations in east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier, the weather department had predicted rainfall in several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. It further said there will be no possibility of heatwave in most part of the country. A possibility of hailstorms in certain isolated locations of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely today.

Similarly, Vidharbha may experience hailstorms today and there is a chance of similar weather conditions in Marathwada on April 26 and 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
imd rainfall heatwave
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP