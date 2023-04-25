Break from scorching heat: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states

There is a chance for a hiatus from continuous heatwaves across the country due to western disturbances as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of India.

IMD predicts rainfall.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to IMD, there is a possibility of persistent moderate to intense convective clouds which could convert into rainfall and thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty wind and hailstorms in isolated locations in east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier, the weather department had predicted rainfall in several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. It further said there will be no possibility of heatwave in most part of the country. A possibility of hailstorms in certain isolated locations of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely today.

Similarly, Vidharbha may experience hailstorms today and there is a chance of similar weather conditions in Marathwada on April 26 and 27.

