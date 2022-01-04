Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking LIVE: Delhi's air quality in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 369 currently, as per SAFAR

  Breaking news updates January 3, 2022:
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:28 AM

    At 369, Delhi's AQI is currently in ‘very poor’ category

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday morning was recorded at 369 (overall), which is in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

