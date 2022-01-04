Live
Breaking LIVE: Delhi's air quality in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 369 currently, as per SAFAR
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:28 AM
At 369, Delhi's AQI is currently in ‘very poor’ category
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday morning was recorded at 369 (overall), which is in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
