Breaking news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today
- Breaking news April 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 05:53 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Monday for his three-day visit, will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar today.
The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the first of its kind in the world, will be inaugurated on April 19 in Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world.