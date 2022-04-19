Home / India News / Breaking news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today
Breaking news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today

  • Breaking news April 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 19, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Monday for his three-day visit, will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar today.

    The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the first of its kind in the world, will be inaugurated on April 19 in Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world.

breaking news
india news

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate WHO centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar

ByHT News Desk
india news

NCR districts in Haryana, UP to put masks back on

  • While residents in Haryana will be fined 500, the UP governments order did not specify a penalty amount.
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:43 AM IST
BySuparna Roy, Peeyush Khandelwal
india news

RPF constable dead, cop injured in J&K attack

  • The deceased head constable was identified as Surinder Kumar while ASI Devraj was injured in the attack, police said.
On Sunday, an army jawan was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. (Representative image)
On Sunday, an army jawan was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Over 400k daily passengers a ‘historic’ feat: Scindia

  • The Union minister also informed that the ministry has issued new guidelines for air passengers, both international and domestic.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia boards the Dornier-228 aircraft on its maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.(Twitter)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia boards the Dornier-228 aircraft on its maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.(Twitter)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Retaliate with optimum strength to any attack on Muslims, says UP cleric

The mohatmim (rector) of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband in western Uttar Pradesh has reportedly called upon Muslims to face with “guts and wits” and “retaliate with optimum strength” any attacks on the community.
Rector Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani.(HT Photo)
Rector Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani.(HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut
india news

Congress holds key meets with Prashant Kishor

In separate meetings held at Gandhi’s residence, the party’s top brass brainstormed ideas to overcome its electoral setbacks and chalk out a strategy for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat slated towards the end of this year.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was part of the Congress meetings, refused to divulge any details. (PTI)
Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was part of the Congress meetings, refused to divulge any details. (PTI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
india news

BJP banking on women-centric policies to retain power in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

On Monday, chief minister Biplab Deb, who is in the national Capital, was dismissive of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerging as a threat to the ruling dispensation
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said while the BJP is confident of “winning comfortably” in the 60-member assembly, whatever opposition it will face will be from the CPI(M). (File photo)
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said while the BJP is confident of “winning comfortably” in the 60-member assembly, whatever opposition it will face will be from the CPI(M). (File photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
india news

ED attaches 757cr Amway India assets in fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 757
In a detailed statement issued on Monday, ED said Amway India’s “entire focus is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members”, not on the products.
In a detailed statement issued on Monday, ED said Amway India’s “entire focus is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members”, not on the products.
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Curfew in Maharashtra’s Amravati after clash over flags

At least 30 people from both sides have been arrested so far. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also detained when they tried to visit the spot, police added.
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the situation in Achalpur and Paratwada is under control.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the situation in Achalpur and Paratwada is under control.(HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByPradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
india news

Maharashtra looks to frame rules on use of loudspeakers at religious sites

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have stirred a row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques for azaan and demanded their removal.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The state is likely to formulate guidelines for allowing loudspeakers in religious places in a couple of days. (ANI)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The state is likely to formulate guidelines for allowing loudspeakers in religious places in a couple of days. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
india news

Will call all-party meeting on NEET if required: Stalin

In total it has been 210 days since the Bill is stuck in Chennai’s Raj Bhavan in Guindy where it lies unattended, he said.
Chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Student leader recalls anti-Hindi protests in 1965

He recalled that students spilled on to the streets when the day of the switch-over from English to Hindi neared. With students in the forefront, a fledgling protest found support in states like Bengal until the proposal was dropped.
P R Rangaswami, a student leader during the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation in erstwhile Madras state. (Divya Chandrababu)
P R Rangaswami, a student leader during the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation in erstwhile Madras state. (Divya Chandrababu)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

BJP worker’s death by suicide triggers protests in Telangana

According to a senior police official from Khammam, the BJP workers went on a rampage on Sunday, damaged an RTC bus and broke the glass door of a hospital.
The trouble began with the erection of a flagpole by the BJP near the Jubilee Club, where Ganesh was residing, on April 6. (HT)
The trouble began with the erection of a flagpole by the BJP near the Jubilee Club, where Ganesh was residing, on April 6. (HT)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Air India flights to Hong Kong cancelled amid spike

Passengers from India can enter Hong Kong only if they have a Covid-19 negative test report done 48 hours prior to the journey, local authorities have mandated
Air India has cancelled Hong Kong flights till April 24 on muted demand and restrictions imposed by local authorities. (ANI)
Air India has cancelled Hong Kong flights till April 24 on muted demand and restrictions imposed by local authorities. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Delhi
india news

Kerala cm set to visit US on April 23 for treatment

Earlier also he did not give charge to anyone in the ministry and used to check important files though the governments’ e-file portal
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
