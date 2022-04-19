Breaking news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 19, 2022 05:53 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Monday for his three-day visit, will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar today.
The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the first of its kind in the world, will be inaugurated on April 19 in Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world.
The mohatmim (rector) of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband in western Uttar Pradesh has reportedly called upon Muslims to face with “guts and wits” and “retaliate with optimum strength” any attacks on the community.
In separate meetings held at Gandhi’s residence, the party’s top brass brainstormed ideas to overcome its electoral setbacks and chalk out a strategy for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat slated towards the end of this year.
He recalled that students spilled on to the streets when the day of the switch-over from English to Hindi neared. With students in the forefront, a fledgling protest found support in states like Bengal until the proposal was dropped.