Breaking News: Omicron cases tally reaches 38 in India
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Mon, 13 Dec 2021 06:16 AM
Omicron cases in India at 38; 6 states and 2 Union territories report infections
Omicron cases in India rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each of the latest coronavirus variant on Sunday.
