Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: Omicron cases tally reaches 38 in India
Live

Breaking News: Omicron cases tally reaches 38 in India

  • Breaking news updates December 13, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 13 Dec 2021 06:16 AM

    Omicron cases in India at 38; 6 states and 2 Union territories report infections

    Omicron cases in India rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each of the latest coronavirus variant on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.