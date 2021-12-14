Breaking News: PM Modi inspects key developmental projects in Varanasi in midnight
Tue, 14 Dec 2021 07:38 AM
Opposition to hit the streets over MPs’ suspension
More than 18 Opposition parties have planned a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of 12 lawmakers from the Rajya Sabha — an issue that has already triggered daily protests inside and outside the Upper House since past two weeks. Read More
Tue, 14 Dec 2021 07:04 AM
Delhi Air Quality Index in 'very poor' category
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 328 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India
Tue, 14 Dec 2021 06:45 AM
Modi inspects key developmental projects in Kashi in Midnight
After 12.30 in the night, PM Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revisited Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He walked from Godaulia intersection to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. PM Modi also visited Banaras railway station and inspected it. Before that, he took stock of various developmental works
The Prime Minister is on two-day visit to Varanasi.