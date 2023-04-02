Highlights: Blinken, in rare call with Russia's Lavrov, urges to release detained US journalist
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:59 PM
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress CMs to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Surat tom
Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Congress ruling states will accompany Rahul Gandhi in Surat tomorrow where he will challenge his conviction and sentencing in the 'Modi surname' remark case.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:27 PM
Famous military blogger killed in suspected bombing attack in Russia: Local media
Russian media said Sunday that a famous military blogger has been killed in an apparent bombing attack at a cafe in St. Petersburg, reported AP.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:54 PM
Delhi reports 429 fresh COVID cases and one death
Delhi on Sunday reported 429 fresh COVID cases and one death. The city's positivity rate currently stands at 16.09%.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:12 PM
Saudis to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day for ‘market stability’
Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023. Read more.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:42 PM
Samajwadi Party to contest upcoming urban local bodies elections in UP
SP president Akhilesh Yadav said Sunday that his party will contest upcoming urban local bodies elections in UP after holding consultation with allies.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:19 PM
Blinken dials Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov after US journalist's arrest
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after US journalist's arrest, reported AFP quoting Russian news agencies.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:06 PM
'Problems for political gains…': Maharashtra CM Shinde on Ram Navami clashes
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde speaking about Ram Navami clashes on Sunday said, “We celebrate all the festivals together and we have the culture to celebrate the festival together. If someone for political gain tries to create a problem then the relevant dept will take action on it.”
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:32 PM
BJP appoints Rajendra Rathore as leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Rajendra Rathore as leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly, ANI reported.
“We will bring the corrupt face of the present state government in front of the public. I will fulfil all my duties and work for the public,”Rajendra Rathore was quoted as saying.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:08 PM
CISF jawan found dead at Punjab secretariat in suspicious condition
Dead body of CISF jawan found in suspicious condition at the Punjab Secretariat, ANI reported citing police. No CISF officer reported suicide in the preliminary information and the body has been sent for postmortem, police said.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:36 PM
Farmer's group KMSC holds protest in Punjab over destruction of crops
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held a protest in Punjab's Batala on Sunday against the Central and state government over the destruction of crops in Punjab due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:05 PM
If no security provided, there will be reaction from India: EAM Jaishankar quoting national flag incident
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:45 PM
With the rate at which CM is working on employment, it will take 100 years: Kejriwal in Assam
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said at a rally in Assam on Sunday that the pace at which chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working will take 100 years to provide employment in the state. “If AAP will win, every child of Assam will get employment,” he said.
Talking about education, Kejriwal attacked Himanta saying, “Poor will never get education in a state where CM's wife runs private school.”
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:14 PM
4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology data.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:01 PM
Conduct probe on corruption but don't assault: Chattisgarh CM about ED officials
Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that there must be probe against corruption but ED officials are assaulting people and registering cases against them. “If you have proof against people, then conduct probe and take action, what is the need to assault?” Baghel questioned.
“I will write to HM Shah regarding this and when I met PM, I mentioned this to him also,” the chief minister further said.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:38 PM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds high-level meeting over communal violence
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a high-level meeting over communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, ANI reported.
He asked police to be on the alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs for the next of kin of dead.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:13 PM
109 people arrested over communal clashes in Bihar Sharif town
Totally 109 people were arrested in connection with communal violence that erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Bihar's Nalanda district during Ram Navami festivities, according to news agency ANI reported citing police.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:42 PM
Navjot Sidhu to meet Moosewala's father tomorrow
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will reach village Moosa in Punjab and meet Bai Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moosewala's father at 2 pm tomorrow. “Will address the media at his house on the prevailing law & order situation around 4:15 pm,” Navjot tweeted.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:22 PM
‘Bihar Sharif will be hung upside down if..’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
Union minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bihar on Sunday said, “Bihar Sharif will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025.”
Shah said that RJD's Lalu and JD's (United) Nitish have practiced politics of appeasement which helped terrorism flourish and that Bihar's people have decided BJP will win all 40 LS seats in state in 2024 polls, PTI reported.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:59 PM
Five people die in truck collision in Rajasthan's Churu
Five including two women and three children died in a road accident where a pickup truck collided with a truck, in Rajasthan's Churu, at around 1.30-2.00 am during the early hours on Sunday, ANI reported citing police. Victims were from Haryana.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:02 PM
Pope Francis attends Palm Sunday service after hospital stay
Pope Francis attended a Palm Sunday service in St Peter's Square, a day after he was discharged from hospital following successful treatment for a severe bout of bronchitis.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:52 PM
Schools, coaching institutes in Bihar's Rohtas shut till April 4
Bihar | All government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in district's Sasaram town. Along with that, all coaching institutes will also remain shut, reported ANI
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:50 PM
Kargil war hero dies in Leh accident
Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra lost his life in a road accident last night near Leh.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:27 PM
New York Times loses Twitter verification badge
In less than a week after Elon Musk declared Twitter's new policy for keeping verification badges, US's leading media house "The New York Times" lost its verification badge on Twitter on Sunday.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:23 PM
Bus falls off U'khand gorge, rescue ops on
Uttarakhand | Many feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operation underway. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot, reports ANI
More details awaited.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:21 PM
India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel
India has extended restrictions on the export of diesel and petrol, the government said in a notification, as New Delhi tries to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:08 PM
PM to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on April 3, his office said on Sunday.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 12:36 PM
77 arrested so far in Bihar clashes: Report
Bihar | A total of 77 people have been arrested till now. Strict action is being taken against the miscreants. All are requested to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours, reports ANI quoting Nalanda police.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 12:26 PM
3.6 magnitude tremor in Madhya Pradesh
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 12:07 PM
Bengal BJP President stopped from going to violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 11:43 AM
Eknath Shinde participates in 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra'
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 11:13 AM
IIT-Madras PhD student dies by suicide, third case this year
A PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu's Velachery, reported ANI citing police on Sunday.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 11:11 AM
Indian Navy gets new Chief of Personnel
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:42 AM
Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court against jail sentence
Rahul Gandhi is likely to move an appeal in the Sessions court tomorrow against his conviction and two-year sentence in defamation case. Read more
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:39 AM
Bihar clashes: State to get more paramilitary forces?
Union Home Ministry decides to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar after violent clashes in state, reports PTI citing sources
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:24 AM
Bihar violence: Amit Shah speaks to governor
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bihar governor over Ram Navami violence, expresses concern over situation, reports ANI
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 10:10 AM
Light rains likely in Delhi
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, with the weather office predicting light rains and thundershowers at isolated places. .
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:52 AM
India logs 3,824 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours
At 3,824, India sees sharp jump in daily Covid cases; active caseload at 18,389
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:32 AM
Salim Durani dies at 88: Report
Indian cricket legend Salim Durani dies at 88, reports PTI
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:25 AM
Bhubaneswar to get first international flight
The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, officials said.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:23 AM
Umesh Pal murder: STF arrests Atiq Ahmed's son-in-law from Meerut
In a major development in the Umesh Pal murder case, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested gangster Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law, Akhlaq from Meerut, informed police sources.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 09:04 AM
Light rain likely in Haryana, Rajasthan for next 2 hours
Light-intensity intermittent rain and drizzle are likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours, said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi on Sunday.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:50 AM
RLV LEX mission successful, says ISRO
ISRO with DRDO and Indian Air Force successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka today: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:41 AM
Visuals from Nalanda where Section 144 is imposed
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:29 AM
Gujarat court acquits all 26 accused in 2002 gangrape and multiple murders case
A court in Gujarat has acquitted all 26 persons accused of gangrape and murder of more than a dozen members of a minority community in separate incidents in Kalol during communal riots in 2002, for want of evidence in the 20-year-old case.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:14 AM
Yoga for G20 delegates in Siliguri
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 08:05 AM
‘Situation peaceful in Bihar’
Bihar | The situation is peaceful and under control in the district. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent gatherings. I appeal to the public to not pay attention to rumours: Shashank Shubhankar, DM Nalanda, tells ANI following fresh clashes in Biharsharif last night
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:53 AM
High level of activity at North Korean nuclear complex: US
Satellite imagery has indicated a high level of activity at North Korea's main nuclear complex after leader Kim Jong Un ordered the production of weapons-grade nuclear material be ramped up, Washington-based 38 North, a US think tank said.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:45 AM
Himachal Pradesh: Man believed to be foreigner dies under mysterious circumstance
A 44-old-year man who seemed to be a foreigner died at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Saturday, reported ANI quoting Kangra Police.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:12 AM
Ashok Gehlot flags off 'JITO Ahimsa Run' in Jaipur
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 07:12 AM
Pak Finance Ministry warns inflation to increase further
With weekly and monthly prices of essential commodities in Pakistan already witnessing a record high, the finance ministry has warned that inflation will rise further, according to Dawn.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:45 AM
Pope to preside over Palm Sunday after hospital stay
Pope Francis will preside over mass in St Peter's Square Sunday as he kicks off events leading to Easter, just a day after leaving hospital following a bout of bronchitis.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:41 AM
Kiren Rijiju flags off 'Ahimsa Run' in Delhi
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:06 AM
New York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s Arraignment
New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure when former President Donald Trump appears in court on Tuesday to be arraigned, Bloomberg reported
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:48 AM
Man who attacked Suresh Raina's relatives in 2020 gunned down by UP cops
UP | Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, who carried a bounty of ₹50,000, was killed in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur area. 14-15 cases were registered against him & he was also wanted in the triple murder of 3 relatives of cricketer Suresh Raina in 2020. A policeman also got injured in the encounter, reported ANI citing Sanjiv Suman, SSP Muzaffarnagar.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:24 AM
Nepal Prez hospitalised, says report
Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel admitted at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj after complaining about stomach ache, reports ANI citing hospital authorities.
“He is under observation of the doctors and was admitted at the hospital late on Saturday,” as per the report.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:21 AM
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 21 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.