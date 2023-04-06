Live: India now a member of UN's HIV/AIDS programme
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:00 AM
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat vandalised again
Vande Bharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam is rescheduled to leave at 9:45am instead of its scheduled departure at 5:45am as the C-8 coach window glass is broken due to stone pelting by miscreants: Waltair Division Railway
This is the 3rd incident of stone pelting on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in last three months.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 05:39 AM
WWE wrestler Veer Mahaan meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 05:34 AM
India elected as member to UN's programme on HIV/AIDS
India was elected as a member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) of the United Nations, according to the statement released by the permanent mission of India to the United Nations in New York.
India has also been elected to the United Nations' highest statistical body for a four-year term.