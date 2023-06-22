Breaking news: Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China
- Jun 22, 2023 07:31 AM IST
Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China: state media
At least 31 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media reported Thursday.
- Jun 22, 2023 07:30 AM IST
'Just the beginning': US anti-abortion camp expands fight
Activist Lydia Heykamp goes door-to-door in a quiet Virginia suburb with a pressing message: now that the constitutional right to abortion has been overturned, the state must ban it outright.
The 23-year-old is part of a new offensive in America's anti-abortion movement, as it pivots from the national stage following last year's Supreme Court decision ending the constitutional right to a termination.
- Jun 22, 2023 07:24 AM IST
Dollar weakens as Powell's testimony offers little surprise; sterling steady
The dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semi-annual testimony, offering little room for surprise.