Breaking news: Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

Jun 22, 2023 07:33 AM IST
  • Jun 22, 2023 07:31 AM IST

    Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China: state media

    At least 31 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media reported Thursday.

  • Jun 22, 2023 07:30 AM IST

    'Just the beginning': US anti-abortion camp expands fight

    Activist Lydia Heykamp goes door-to-door in a quiet Virginia suburb with a pressing message: now that the constitutional right to abortion has been overturned, the state must ban it outright.

    The 23-year-old is part of a new offensive in America's anti-abortion movement, as it pivots from the national stage following last year's Supreme Court decision ending the constitutional right to a termination.

  • Jun 22, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    Dollar weakens as Powell's testimony offers little surprise; sterling steady

    The dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semi-annual testimony, offering little room for surprise.

Biden will not ‘lecture’ Modi on India's democratic record: White House

Published on Jun 22, 2023 07:40 AM IST

Sullivan's remarks comes after 75 US lawmakers wrote to President Biden, asking him to raise concern about India's recent democratic record with PM Modi.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. (AFP)
ByHT News Desk

LIVE: Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

Updated on Jun 22, 2023 07:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

US offers Stryker armoured vehicles and M777 gun upgrade to India

The Stryker armoured vehicle is battlefield tested in Afghanistan and the 155 mm M777 howitzer can be moved to mountain tops using helicopters.

Stryker armoured infantry combat vehicle.
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 07:23 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Joe Biden to present PM Modi with antique 20th century American book galley

PM Modi in US: PM Modi arrived at the White House in Washington DC for the second leg of his official state visit on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, center, welcome Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)
Published on Jun 22, 2023 07:12 AM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

US President Joe Biden, First Lady welcome PM Modi at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House after attending an event at National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.

US President Joe Biden receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.(ANI)
Published on Jun 22, 2023 06:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

'I live freely in PM Modi's India': Muslim leader's reply to Ilhan Omar

‘You are showing a wrong picture of India under your hate agenda," ex vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Atif Rasheed wrote to Ilhan Omar.

Ilhan Omar has announced a boycott of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint congressional address.
Published on Jun 22, 2023 06:04 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

‘India a world player…’: Top White House official John Kirby as Modi meets Biden

Talking about the meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden, Kirby said that the leaders' discussion will be "future-focused."

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that in the next couple of days, India and US are going to be talking about defence cooperation, cyber, space, resilient supply chains, and climate change. (AFP)
Published on Jun 22, 2023 06:00 AM IST
ANI |

What's on the menu: Dishes included in US State Dinner for PM Modi | List

US State Dinner hoisted for PM Modi: "The inspiration of State Dinner is India's national bird peacock," said White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

US State Dinner menu card: The first course, a marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad with compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce, that will be served at Thursday evening's State Dinner with India, is seen on a set table during a media preview, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the White House in Washington.(AP)
Published on Jun 22, 2023 04:05 AM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

PM Modi to stay at Willard InterContinental in Washington. All you need to know

One of the most famous hotels in America, the Willard's legacy dates back to 1818.

he luxurious hotel has 335 rooms which consists of 69 suites. (The Willard website)
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:52 AM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny

PM Modi emphasises India's Youth factory, US education partnership

PM Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden addressed a gathering at National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday.

First lady Jill Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:09 AM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Raise ‘these facts’ with PM Modi: Bernie Sanders to US President Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders criticised the Modi government for allegedly cracking down on the press and civil society, and pushing “an aggressive Hindu nationalism”.

Senator Bernie Sanders(AP file)
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 01:54 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

KCR to inaugurate Telangana Martyr’s Memorial

The massive Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial is set for inauguration by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, as part of the ongoing decennial celebrations of the state formation.

Telangana Martyr's Memorial is the largest seamless stainless-steel memorial built in the world. (Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 01:14 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Tamil Nadu: Senthil undergoes heart surgery, top court to wait for HC’s verdict

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji underwent a heart bypass surgery on Wednesday in Chennai’s Kauvery hospital, while the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to wait for the Madras high court’s verdict on the matter on June 22

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji undergoes a heart bypass surgery on Wednesday in Chennai’s Kauvery hospital. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Why do so few outsiders bother to learn Kannada?

“Linguistic jingoism only happened after the states were reorganised by language. Before that, the borders were much more porous.”

Learning Kannada could open up Bangalore for you in ways that you cannot imagine. (HT photo)
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 01:08 AM IST
ByShoba Narayan

JD(U), RJD to propose seat-sharing formula based on last 3 poll results at Patna meeting

Emphasis will be laid on both seats won by the party and its vote share in the three previous elections, both assembly and Lok Sabha, leaders of the two parties said

The Patna meeting, called at the invitation of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, is likely to be attended by top leaders from nearly 15 opposition parties. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy
