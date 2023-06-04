Live
LIVE: US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 06:44 AM
Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office, begins third presidential term
Turkey’s longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office on Saturday, ushering in his third presidential term that followed three stints as prime minister.
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 06:00 AM
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today on two-day visit
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Sunday.
