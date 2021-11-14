Breaking News: With 39,256 fresh Covid-19 cases, Russia's tally tops 9 million
Sun, 14 Nov 2021 07:00 AM
PM Modi to transfer first PMAY-G instalment to Tripura beneficiaries
PM Modi will transfer first PMAY-G instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.
Sun, 14 Nov 2021 06:31 AM
Russia's Covid-19 tally tops 9 million
Russia records 39,256 new Covid-19 cases, as tally rises to 9,031,851. With 1241 fresh fatalities, toll mounts to 254,167.