Breaking News: Centre notifies drone rules, coverage increased to include heavy-payload and drone taxis
- Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 11:41 AM
Centre notifies drone rules, coverage increased to include heavy-payload and drone taxis
Centre notifies drone rules on Thursday, several approvals have been abolished and processes made easier; number of forms reduced from 25 to 5; coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg; and fee has been reduced to nominal levels.
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 11:22 AM
S Jaishankar briefs all-party panel on Afghanistan
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 10:50 AM
Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide
The Chandigarh-Manali highway, Nation highway number 3, has been blocked due to a landslide, and restoration work will begin soon, Ashish Sharma, ASP of Mandi told ANI on Thursday.
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 09:31 AM
India reports 46,164 new Covid-19 cases
India reported 46,164 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of cases 32,558,530. The country recorded a spike of over 20,000 infections in the last two days. In the last 24 hours, 607 deaths were also recorded, the death toll now stands at 436,365.
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 08:43 AM
Taliban wants to keep Kabul airport functional, says US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Taliban has "expressed a strong interest" in keeping Kabul airport functional. "The Taliban have made clear that they have a strong interest in having a functioning airport. We and rest of the international community have a strong interest in that, primarily for the purpose of making sure that anyone who wants to leave can leave past the 31st using airport," Blinken said.
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 07:58 AM
IAF flight with 24 Indians en route to Delhi from Kabul
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 06:31 AM
US State dept warns citizens to leave Kabul airport 'immediately'
US State dept warned citizens to leave Kabul airport "immediately" due to threats. "US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.
-
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 06:26 AM
Pfizer seeks US approval for Covid-19 vaccine booster