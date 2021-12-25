Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: UK sees record 122,186 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on Dec 25, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Sat, 25 Dec 2021 06:28 AM

    Canada's Covid-19 cases top 1.95 million

    Canada logs 11,304 new Covid-19 cases, as total cases rise to 1,957,058. Overall deaths at 30,139.

  • Sat, 25 Dec 2021 05:58 AM

    In fresh record, UK sees 122,186 new Covid-19 cases

    UK reports fresh record of 122,186 new Covid-19 cases, up from 119,789 a day before.

  • Sat, 25 Dec 2021 05:23 AM

    Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

    Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chowgam area of Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police

