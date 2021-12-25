Breaking: UK sees record 122,186 new Covid-19 cases
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 25 Dec 2021 06:28 AM
Canada's Covid-19 cases top 1.95 million
Canada logs 11,304 new Covid-19 cases, as total cases rise to 1,957,058. Overall deaths at 30,139.
-
Sat, 25 Dec 2021 05:58 AM
In fresh record, UK sees 122,186 new Covid-19 cases
UK reports fresh record of 122,186 new Covid-19 cases, up from 119,789 a day before.
-
Sat, 25 Dec 2021 05:23 AM
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chowgam area of Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police