Breaking News: India's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 9,419; rise of 11.6% from yesterday
Breaking news updates December 9, 2021:
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 10:08 AM
Rajnath SIngh to give statement on chopper crash today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 am today on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 09:48 AM
Health secretary to discuss Covid-19 situation with states today
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to hold video conference with states to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 09:25 AM
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to launch poll campaign in Goa today
Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch a poll campaign in Goa from December 10, for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 08:33 AM
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 07:52 AM
Indoor air pollution 20 times limit prescribed by WHO, shows study
The indoor air pollution levels in Delhi homes is more than 20 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, a study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC India) has shown. Read More
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 06:53 AM
Demands met, farmers likely to call off 14-month agitation today
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced that their 14-month agitation will be called off at 12pm on Thursday, but only after receiving the final copy of the Union government’s revised proposal which has accepted their demands.
-
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 06:01 AM
Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both the Houses of Parliament on the military chopper crash near Coonoor that killed 13, including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat. Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend a programme. Minutes before reaching the destination in Wellington, the chopper crashed. Tributes poured in for General Rawat, the first chief of defence staff of India. Read More