Breaking News: Chennai sinking in the torrential rain

  Breaking News Updates November 12, 2021:
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST

    Bombay HC to hear today defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik

    The Bombay high court will on Friday hear out the defamation suit filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dhyandev, against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in connection with a series of allegations raised by the latter in a sensational drugs bust case, which had high-profile figures like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan implicated weeks ago. Read More 

  • Nov 12, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Chennai sinking in the rain

    Torrential showers for the second time in five days pounded Chennai and gale force winds forced authorities to bar incoming flights for seven hours on Thursday as thousands of residents scrambled for high ground and rescue personnel waded through knee-deep water to rescue citizens. Read More 

'Those who begged...': Congress' retort to Kangana's 'freedom in 2014' comment

Those who fought bravely got independence in 1947 and those who begged got forgiveness, the official Twitter handle of the Congress tweeted without naming Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut has stirred yet another controversy saying India got its freedom in 2014.&nbsp;
Kangana Ranaut has stirred yet another controversy saying India got its freedom in 2014. 
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
LIVE: Chennai sinking in the torrential rain

  November 12, 2021:
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
SC asks Future Group to stop sale of retail assets to Reliance

  • The apex court fixed the matter for a detailed hearing on November 17
The court fixed the matter for a detailed hearing on November 17 when it will also take up Future Group’s petition against the Delhi high court’s refusal to stay the Singapore arbitration tribunal’s October 21 ruling.(ANI)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:11 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In C’garh’s Cong vs BJP, a new twist over commission to probe deadly Maoist attack

The decision to appoint a new chairman, add another member to the inquiry commission and incorporate new terms of reference was the Chhattisgarh government’s attempt to underline that the rushed report submitted to governor did not have any legal sanctity.
Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel government has appointed two new judges to the commission set up over the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack that wiped out the then Congress leadership in the state (PTI)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 02:44 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra
CISF to set up panel at airports for issues relating to the differently-abled

CISF director general MA Ganapathy said : “Our aim is to engage with organisations related to PWDs in order to understand their problems and also put forth solutions to issues, permanent dialogues”.
The CISF has decided to place an increased focus on training and sensitisation of the personnel handling issues of PWDs at the country’s airports. (Twitter/@CISFHQrs)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 01:58 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Goa minister ignores BJP diktat, says will support wife, friend’s election bid

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade declined to comment on minister Michael Lobo’s announcing support for his wife and friend, saying he has nothing to add to what he has already said in the past on ticket distribution
Goa science and technology minister Michael Lobo defended his support to his wife Delilah and friend Sudhir Kandolkar on Thursday with a sharp attack on the sitting legislators who he said, hadn’t performed. (Twitter/MichaelLobo76)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 01:29 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
Bihar police arrests 823 engaged in illicit liquor trade after hooch deaths climb to 41

In Muzaffarpur, police arrested 400 people, including five members of Panchayat Samiti, and unearthed three re-bottling units. Police teams also recovered 8,000 empty bottles, seals, corks, wrappers, packing machines and spirits.
Earlier on October 29, six people had died while some others were in serious condition after consuming suspected spurious liquor at Rupauli village under Saraiya police station in Bihar. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 01:01 AM IST
ByAvinash Kumar
Cases under SC/ST act: Dalits continue to face discrimination in Karnataka

Muni Anjinappa, a Dalit leader of the Praja Vimochana Chaluvali who has been helping Kumar with the case, said that what followed the abuses was more brutal.
According to a senior district police officer, after a theft was reported in the village temple a few months ago, the temple’s priests restricted entry only to themselves. (PTI)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
No new Covid variant detected in Bengaluru, says health secretary

Karnataka has reported 286 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,991,142 and toll to 38,138, the health department said on Thursday.
Cumulatively a total of 50.18 million samples have been tested for Covid in the Karnataka so far, out of which 111,190 were tested on Thursday alone. (Agencies)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
New aerospace, defence policy in state by year-end: Karnataka minister

Making a strong pitch for investments in the sector, Nirani said the government is planning to offer enhanced incentives to MSMEs to provide a level playing field and make them competitive as part of the new aerospace and defence policy.
Large and medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has said that Karnataka will have a new aerospace and defence policy by this year-end. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Centre directs states to set up vaccination centres at bus, railway stations

The health minister also suggested that each day of the month-long campaign, which began on November 3 and will last till November 30, can be dedicated to mobilisation and vaccination of different groups.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a vaccination camp in Karad on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM asked me not to worry about Bitcoin case, Bommai after meeting Modi

Bommai invited Modi to inaugurate the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University building on Bengaluru University campus, 180 industrial training institutes and other development works in the city.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit would come just a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poor show in the October 30 bypolls across the country and loss of one of two seats in Karnataka. (Agencies)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
TRS, BJP in political slugfest over paddy procurement

For the last few days, farmers have been queuing up before the procurement centres set up by the state government to sell their paddy. With Telangana recording 10.6 million tonnes of paddy production this season, heavy loads of the produce have been flooding the market, making it difficult for the authorities to procure the grain at the centres.
The TRS announced a counter-agitation programme, following a call given by the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:16 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Salman Khurshid’s remark on Hindutva in book sparks row

The Congress distanced itself from Khurshid’s comment
Former Union minister Salman Khurshid.
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 03:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘There can’t be cover up’: Kerala high court to govt in ‘antique dealer’ fraud case

“The concern of the court is that there cannot be any cover up. To that extent the court will be watching the investigation. I want a proper investigation. There should be no cover up,” Justice Devan Ramachandran said.
The Kerala court was hearing a plea by Monson Mavunkal’s former driver-cum-mechanic alleging harassment by his former employer and some police officers close to him. (HT File)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:16 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Friday, November 12, 2021
