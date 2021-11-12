Breaking News: Chennai sinking in the torrential rain

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Bombay HC to hear today defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik
The Bombay high court will on Friday hear out the defamation suit filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dhyandev, against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in connection with a series of allegations raised by the latter in a sensational drugs bust case, which had high-profile figures like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan implicated weeks ago. Read More
Nov 12, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Chennai sinking in the rain
Torrential showers for the second time in five days pounded Chennai and gale force winds forced authorities to bar incoming flights for seven hours on Thursday as thousands of residents scrambled for high ground and rescue personnel waded through knee-deep water to rescue citizens. Read More
The decision to appoint a new chairman, add another member to the inquiry commission and incorporate new terms of reference was the Chhattisgarh government’s attempt to underline that the rushed report submitted to governor did not have any legal sanctity.
Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade declined to comment on minister Michael Lobo’s announcing support for his wife and friend, saying he has nothing to add to what he has already said in the past on ticket distribution
In Muzaffarpur, police arrested 400 people, including five members of Panchayat Samiti, and unearthed three re-bottling units. Police teams also recovered 8,000 empty bottles, seals, corks, wrappers, packing machines and spirits.
Making a strong pitch for investments in the sector, Nirani said the government is planning to offer enhanced incentives to MSMEs to provide a level playing field and make them competitive as part of the new aerospace and defence policy.
The health minister also suggested that each day of the month-long campaign, which began on November 3 and will last till November 30, can be dedicated to mobilisation and vaccination of different groups.
Bommai invited Modi to inaugurate the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University building on Bengaluru University campus, 180 industrial training institutes and other development works in the city.
For the last few days, farmers have been queuing up before the procurement centres set up by the state government to sell their paddy. With Telangana recording 10.6 million tonnes of paddy production this season, heavy loads of the produce have been flooding the market, making it difficult for the authorities to procure the grain at the centres.
“The concern of the court is that there cannot be any cover up. To that extent the court will be watching the investigation. I want a proper investigation. There should be no cover up,” Justice Devan Ramachandran said.