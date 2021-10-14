Breaking News: Sputnik Light 70% effective against Delta variant, says RDIF
-
Oct 14, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Aryan Khan: Drugs case hearing to continue today, here's where things stand
The Mumbai cruise drug raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the subsequent arrest of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, in recent days has generated quite a buzz. Read More
-
Oct 14, 2021 06:25 AM IST
President Kovind begins his Ladakh, J&K tour today; to mark Dussehra with jawans
President of India Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dussehra this year with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Ladakh's Drass area, one of the coldest places in the world where temperatures can drop to less than -40°C. Read More
-
Oct 14, 2021 06:07 AM IST
India will administer 1bn vaccine doses by October-end: Mandaviya
India will cross an important milestone of having administered a billion vaccine doses by the third week of October, and will then take a call on resumption of exports of locally-made Covid vaccines, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.
-
Oct 14, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Sputnik Light 70% effective against Delta variant: RDIF
The Russian-made one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70% efficacy in preventing Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday, citing data from the vaccine’s developer.
