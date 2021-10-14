Home / India News / Breaking News: Sputnik Light 70% effective against Delta variant, says RDIF
Live

Breaking News: Sputnik Light 70% effective against Delta variant, says RDIF

  • Breaking News Updates October 14, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    Aryan Khan: Drugs case hearing to continue today, here's where things stand

    The Mumbai cruise drug raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the subsequent arrest of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, in recent days has generated quite a buzz. Read More

  • Oct 14, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    President Kovind begins his Ladakh, J&K tour today; to mark Dussehra with jawans

    President of India Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dussehra this year with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Ladakh's Drass area, one of the coldest places in the world where temperatures can drop to less than -40°C. Read More

  • Oct 14, 2021 06:07 AM IST

    India will administer 1bn vaccine doses by October-end: Mandaviya

    India will cross an important milestone of having administered a billion vaccine doses by the third week of October, and will then take a call on resumption of exports of locally-made Covid vaccines, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

  • Oct 14, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    Sputnik Light 70% effective against Delta variant: RDIF

    The Russian-made one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70% efficacy in preventing Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday, citing data from the vaccine’s developer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Aryan Khan drugs case hearing to continue today. Here's where things stand

Mumbai: The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Sidhu in Delhi today, to discuss 'organisational matters' with Cong leaders

  • The meeting between Sidhu and the senior leadership of Congress is first since September 28, when he posted his resignation on social media.
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Manmohan Singh's condition stable, under observation, say AIIMS doctors

Last year too, Manmohan Singh had received treatment at AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness. He served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Before becoming the Prime Minister, Singh held various important portfolios throughout his career.
Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms.(Reuters file photo)
Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindusatn Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

President Kovind begins his Ladakh, J&K tour today; to mark Dussehra with jawans

President Kovind, on the first day of his visit to the Union territory of Ladakh, will perform the Sindhu Darshan puja at the Sindhu Ghat in Leh, according to an official communiqué.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind&nbsp;(File Photo)
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out