Two Army personnel critically hurt during anti-terror ops in J&K's Poonch dist, NH shut

Two Army personnel were critically injured on Thursday during an encounter in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway in the Bhatadhorian area of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.

According to official sources, a junior commissioned officer and a soldier were severely injured in the operation.

Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway has been suspended in the particular stretch during the ongoing counter-terror operation.

The deaths came amid an intensified counter-terror operation launched by the security forces over the past few days leading the killing of at least nine militants in a span of six days.

Last week, a teacher and principal of a government school, both of them belonging to minority communities in the Valley, were killed by militants in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is the front for terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”, India’s independence day.

Further details awaited.

