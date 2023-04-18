Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Nearly 200 dead, 1800 wounded in Sudan clashes, reports AFP
BREAKING: Nearly 200 dead, 1800 wounded in Sudan clashes, reports AFP

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 06:59 AM IST

  • Tue, 18 Apr 2023 06:59 AM

    Supreme Court to hear pleas on validation of same-sex marriages

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing a batch of petitions on the legalisation of same-sex marriage from Tuesday.

  • Tue, 18 Apr 2023 06:30 AM

    Top Kremlin critic sentenced to 25 years in prison for denouncing Ukraine war

    A Russian court on Monday convicted top opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. of treason for publicly denouncing Moscow’s war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

  • Tue, 18 Apr 2023 05:49 AM

    Brazil rejects US criticism on Ukraine war views, defends ties with Russia

    Brazil defended ties with Russia while rejecting US criticism Tuesday after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made recent comments suggesting the West had been "encouraging" war by arming Ukraine.

  • Tue, 18 Apr 2023 05:27 AM

    Nearly 200 dead, 1800 wounded in Sudan clashes

    Fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan has killed around 200 people and wounded 1,800.

