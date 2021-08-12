Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News LIVE: Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east

  • Breaking News Updates August 12, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:59 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 12 Aug 2021 06:59 AM

    Kinnaur bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 11

    The death toll rises to 11 after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel recovered another body on Thursday from the wreckage of a bus following the landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

  • Thu, 12 Aug 2021 06:02 AM

    GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully

  • Thu, 12 Aug 2021 05:25 AM

    Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east

    Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east, news agency AFP reported qouting authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.