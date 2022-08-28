Home / India News / Breaking: Fifth arrest in Sonali Phogat murder case after 2nd drug peddler held
Breaking: Fifth arrest in Sonali Phogat murder case after 2nd drug peddler held

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 09:00 AM IST

Breaking news today August 28, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:22 AM IST

    CWC to meet today decide on Congress president election

    Congress Working Committee meeting to be held at 3.30pm today in virtual mode. Discussions on the final schedule for the election of Congress President expected.

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Another arrest made with 2nd drug peddler, total 5 held so far

    A drug peddler, identified as Rama Mandrekar, arrested by Anjuna Police in the matter, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, reported ANI.

  • Aug 28, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    Noida Supertech twin tower demolition: Police announce to vacate area as cranes start arriving

    Morning visuals from Noida's Sector 93A where the twin towers – part of Supertech Emerald Court – will be demolished today.

    Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Noida as cranes start coming in.

  • Aug 28, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Wiz Khalifa's concert cut short in US over possible shooting; 3 injured

    Rapper Wiz Khalifa had to cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue after a reported disturbance on the lawn when some people started shouting about a possible shooting. Three people were left with minor injuries in the chaos, police said.

  • Aug 28, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished today

    Over 3,700 kilos of explosives are placed and related arrangements have been made in Noida’s Sector 93A, where demolition agencies are all set to bring down the illegally constructed Supertech twin towers.

breaking news

Morning brief: Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 08:54 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A view of Supertech Twin Tower ahead of its demolition at Sector 93A, in Noida, India, on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
A view of Supertech Twin Tower ahead of its demolition at Sector 93A, in Noida, India, on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Byhindustantimes.com
PM Modi meets his mother after inaugurating ‘Atal Bridge’ in Gujarat

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 08:37 AM IST

PM Modi meets his mother: In June, PM Modi met Hiraba Modi to mark her 100th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last met his mother Hiraba Modi in June this year, during her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar. (ANI/ PIB)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last met his mother Hiraba Modi in June this year, during her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar. (ANI/ PIB)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
PM Modi to inaugurate Smriti Van: Know about Bhuj memorial based on seven themes

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 08:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Smriti Van' in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat

Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj - a one of its kind initiative to celebrate the spirit of resilience of people shown after the devastating 2001 earthquake.
Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj - a one of its kind initiative to celebrate the spirit of resilience of people shown after the devastating 2001 earthquake.
ByHT News Desk
Supertech towers demolition LIVE: Evacuated residents welcomed for breakfast

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 08:55 AM IST

Supertech's illegal twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida are set to be demolished today at 2:30 pm.

Supertech Twin Tower Noida Demolition Today: A Caution board installed in front of the Supertech Twin towers ahead of its demolition at Noida’s Sector 93A (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Supertech Twin Tower Noida Demolition Today: A Caution board installed in front of the Supertech Twin towers ahead of its demolition at Noida’s Sector 93A (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

Hungarian national rescued by Indian Army after 30-hour op| Video

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 07:27 AM IST

Akkoes Vermes had lost his way in the Umasila Pass in the Himalayas. After his rescue , h was airlifted to Udhampur.

The Hungarian national was airlifted to Udhampur in Jammu.&nbsp;(Twitter/ White Corps )
The Hungarian national was airlifted to Udhampur in Jammu. (Twitter/ White Corps )
BySwati Bhasin
Breaking: Cranes arrive, cops vacate area ahead of Noida's twin tower demolition

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 08:22 AM IST

Breaking news today August 28, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

After GN Azad exit, Telangana Congress leader quits; blames Rahul Gandhi

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 06:27 AM IST

MA Khan' resignation comes a day after the departure of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party led to a spate of strong reactions.

MA Khan speaks to ANI on quitting Congress.&nbsp;
MA Khan speaks to ANI on quitting Congress. 
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Heavy rainfall likely in Bihar, Uttarakhand, northeast India today

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 06:25 AM IST

According to the IMD, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar are facing a rainfall deficit of at least 60 per cent, while 31 districts are facing a scarcity of at least 20 per cent.

The Met department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells of shower in Bihar and southeast UP during the next two days.. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Met department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells of shower in Bihar and southeast UP during the next two days.. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk
Two more held in Phogat death case, Haryana to write to Goa over CBI probe

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The Anjuna Police, who booked Sangwan and Singh for murder, have subsequently added section 328 (administering and intoxicating drug) of the Indian Penal Code, besides other sections concerning conspiracy to murder.

The Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and the owner of Curlies’ nightclub, Edwin Nunes, in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat. (ANI)
The Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and the owner of Curlies’ nightclub, Edwin Nunes, in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Panaji
India pushes multi-year deals to secure supplies of fertilisers

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 05:07 AM IST

The measures are also aimed at hedging against price spirals and volatility, as global fertilizer rates soared to multi-year highs on the back of the Ukraine war. Lingering supply-side constraints due to the pandemic have worsened availability.

Indian firms are making investments in several mineral-rich nations and the country is pushing long-term deals with suppliers to secure fertilizer imports critical for food security. (AFP)
Indian firms are making investments in several mineral-rich nations and the country is pushing long-term deals with suppliers to secure fertilizer imports critical for food security. (AFP)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
NIA probes ISI link to drone intrusions

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 02:59 AM IST

There have been over two dozen sightings of Pakistani drones making sorties to drop weapons and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir this year to carry out terror strikes in the Kashmir valley, investigators said.

The recent slew of drone intrusions into Indian territory is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which is looking into the role of terrorist groups operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir under the directions of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) (ANI)
The recent slew of drone intrusions into Indian territory is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which is looking into the role of terrorist groups operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir under the directions of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
BJP begins outreach in Bihar

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party began an outreach programme in Bihar on Saturday, which requires senior leaders to visit at least three districts in the state each to interact with the cadre as well as the electorate as part of the party’s preparations for the 2024 general elections.

“The exercise will culminate on September 1, all the members who have been asked to travel will have to submit a report at the end of the tour,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, president of the state unit. (HT File)
“The exercise will culminate on September 1, all the members who have been asked to travel will have to submit a report at the end of the tour,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, president of the state unit. (HT File)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Will continue our trade pact with India, says Canada minister

india news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:58 PM IST

After a virtual discussion between Canada’s trade minister Mary Ng and Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, a statement from Global Affairs Canada noted she “reaffirmed Canada’s goal of maintaining momentum in the fourth round of negotiations, which are scheduled to take place in September.”

The Canadian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to an interim trade pact with India ahead of the next round of negotiations to be held in India next month. (REUTERS)
The Canadian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to an interim trade pact with India ahead of the next round of negotiations to be held in India next month. (REUTERS)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Congress, BJP continue to tradebarbs over Azad’s departure

india news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Azad (73) ended his five-decade association with the Congress party on Friday, weeks before the Congress is set to elect a new president and undertake a grassroots connect campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a five-page letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister blamed the party for ignoring recommendations made by key panels and accused Rahul Gandhi for the 2014 electoral debacle.

The war of words over the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad continued on Saturday, with party leaders insisting the move will cause “no loss”, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the principal opposition party a “sinking ship”. (ANI)
The war of words over the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad continued on Saturday, with party leaders insisting the move will cause “no loss”, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the principal opposition party a “sinking ship”. (ANI)
ByAgencies
3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs caught with 49L cash stare at disqualification

india news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 12:50 AM IST

The three suspended legislators are currently in Kolkata, as per the condition laid by Calcutta high court while granting them interim bail, even as the West Bengal CID is investigating the case.

The MLAs were caught with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49L cash in their car on the outskirts of Howrah on July 30. (PTI)
The MLAs were caught with 49L cash in their car on the outskirts of Howrah on July 30. (PTI)
ByVishal Kant
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Sign out