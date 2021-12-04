Breaking news highlights: Bengal reports 621 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:22 PM
West Bengal reports 621 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths
West Bengal on Saturday reported 621 new cases and 11 more deaths due to Covid-19, which pushed the caseload and death toll to 1,618,637 and 621 respectively.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:09 PM
New variant a wake-up call to be aware pandemic isn't over: Expert
Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society, Rakesh Mishra, said on Saturday the new variant is a wake-up call to be aware that the Coronavirus pandemic is not over, adding India's healthcare system is much more enabled than it was in the previous waves.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:33 PM
Three more passengers at Mumbai airport test positive for Covid-19, reports PTI citing civic official
Three more passengers who arrived at Mumbai airport from abroad recently have tested positive for Covid-19, taking total tally to 13, news agency PTI quoted a civic official as saying on Saturday.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:04 PM
Biden says he anticipates ‘long discussion’ with Putin over Ukraine border
President Joe Biden said he anticipated a “long discussion” with Vladimir Putin over the threat of an invasion of Ukraine, and dismissed the Russian leader’s warning that deployment of Western weapons or troops represented a “red line", reported news agency Bloomberg.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:53 PM
Amit Shah visits border post in Rajasthan at India-Pak border
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended 'Bada Khana' (dinner) with Border Security Force personnel at the Rohitash Border during his visit to the border post in Jaisalmer.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:20 PM
Another individual infected by Omicron Covid-19 strain found; tally reaches 4
Maharashtra reports its first case of Omicron variant, reports news agency PTI. With this, the total tally of Omicron variant infection in India has reached four. Read more
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:10 PM
Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Parts of Madurai in Tamil Nadu experience waterlogging as the region continues to receive rainfall.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 06:31 PM
Suspected jihadists kill at least 30 in central Mali, reports AFP
At least 30 civilians were killed in an attack carried out by suspected jihadists in the central town of Mopti, local officials told AFP on Saturday.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:07 PM
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday, his daughter Mallika Dua informed through her Instagram account. Earlier this week, Vinod Dua was admitted to the ICU at a Delhi hospital.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:01 PM
Farmers not ready to call off agitation, reports ANI
Farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday that the agitation won't be called off unless all cases against the farmers are withdrawn.
“Today a clear cut signal has been sent out to Govt that we're not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back,” news agency ANI quoted Pal Singh as saying.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:38 PM
N team deployed in Odisha's Puri in wake of Cyclone Jawad
“In view of Cyclone Jawad, one team has been deployed in Odisha's Puri. If the situation worsens here, we have all the rescue equipment and team ready for that," news agency ANI quoted NDRF officer Biswanath Choudhary as saying.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:52 PM
West Bengal evacuates people in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, reports PTI
The West Bengal government on Saturday evacuated thousands of people in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, reported news agency PTI. The state government further urged tourists in popular sea resorts to stay away from beaches amid warnings for the approaching Cyclone Jawad.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:00 PM
Three Omicron cases in India after Gujarat reports first case of new variant
Gujarat has reported its first case of Omicron variant in Jamnagar, reports news agency ANI. This is the third case of Omicron variant reported in the country so far.
“A person who came from Zimbabwe was infected with the variant. His sample has been sent to Pune,” ANI quoted the state health department as saying.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:17 PM
Centre has approved over ₹1 lakh crores for development of Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, “In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than ₹1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than ₹18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects.”
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:11 PM
PM Modi lays foundation for Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation for multiple projects including the ambitious Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Read more
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:42 PM
PM Modi inspects the model of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor
PM Modi inspected the model of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor which will be built at a cost of around ₹8300 crore. He will shortly inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Uttarakhand today.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:10 PM
PM Modi arrives in Dehradun to inaugurate multiple projects
PM Modi has arrived in Dehradun to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple projects worth ₹18,000 crore.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:56 PM
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple projects in Dehradun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate multiple development projects in Dehradun worth ₹18,000 crore, including Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:11 PM
PM Modi condoles death of former Andhra CM K Rosaiah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the family and supporters of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah who died on Saturday morning following a cardiac stroke.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:59 AM
‘Weakening north-northeastwards change in movement of Cyclone Jawad after evening today’: IMD
IMD said that there will be a weakening north-northeastwards change in movement of cyclone Jawad after evening today along the Odisha coast, reports ANI.
“It'll reach Puri area to form a deep depression. Wind speed is expected to be 50-70kmph till Dec 5 afternoon,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-IMD.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:29 AM
Mumbai awaiting genome sequencing results of 288 samples from foreign returnees, says Mayor
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the city administration was awaiting the genome sequencing results of 288 samples taken from as many foreing returnees to the city, reports ANI.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH | People evacuate Puri beach as cyclone Jawad approaches
People in Puri's beach area evacuated the place to shelter homes put up in the area in the wake of cyclone Jawad, reports ANI.
“The safety of the people is our topmost priority. Everyone present at the Puri beach has been asked to vacate the area. Shelter homes have been established in Puri; all are requested to follow government guidelines on cyclone Jawad,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:08 AM
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category
The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:01 AM
Tikait says talks between Haryana CM and farmers remained inconclusive
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the talks between Haryana chief minister ML Khattar and farmers remained inconclusive, adding the state government has, however, agreed to take back the cases registered against farmers.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:40 AM
Biden says he's been aware of Russia's actions for a while
After US intelligence officials found Russia planning Ukraine offensive, President Joe Biden said he has been aware of the Kremlin's actions for a while now.
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 06:10 AM
New Jersey confirms its first case of Omicron variant
New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has confirmed the state's first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant late on Friday.