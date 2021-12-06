LIVE: Over 7.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered today
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:18 PM
Over 7.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered today: Health ministry
India administered more than 71 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Day 325 of the vaccination drive today, taking cumulative vaccination coverage to over 128.66 crores. More than 85% eligible population has been inoculated with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Union health ministry
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:53 PM
Karnataka college declared containment zone after 9 Covid-19 cases
A college in Karnataka's Mangalore has been declared containment zone after a total of nine cases of Covid-19 were found out of 173 samples. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Rajendra KV told ANI that the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if it's Omicron variant.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:18 PM
Two Omicron cases detected in Mumbai
As many as two cases of Omicron Covid-19 have been detected in Mumbai, following which Maharashtra's overall tally has risen to 10. Moreover, India's cumulative tally of the new Covid-19 variant has also climbed up to 23.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 06:59 PM
Considered as India's first woman psychiatrist, Sarada Menon dies aged 98 in Chennai
Sarada Menon, who is considered to be India’s first woman psychiatrist, passed away aged 98 in her home in Chennai on Sunday. She has been a recipient of several accolades, including the Padma Bhusan in 1992 for her work in the field of mental health.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 06:43 PM
‘Great power, friendly nation, time-tested friend’: Putin about India
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, says that the country perceives India as a “great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend.” “The relations between our nations are growing, and I am looking into the future,” Putin added at the 21st India-Russia summit at Delhi's Hyderabad House.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 06:30 PM
Despite challenges for Covid, no change in growth pace of India-Russia relation: PM Modi
During the 21st India-Russia summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that inspite of several challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, there has been “no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relation.”
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 06:10 PM
Meeting between PM Modi and Russian Prez Vladimir Putin begins in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in Delhi ahead of the 21st India-Russia Summit.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 05:38 PM
ED summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Dec 8 in extortion case, involving conman Suresh Chandrasekhar
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the investigators in Delhi on December 8, ANI reported. This is in connection with ₹200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 05:32 PM
Congress to send delegation to Nagaland in wake of civilian killings
Congress to send delegation constituting AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, among three others, to Nagaland in wake of the civilian killings that led to 13 casualties. The delegation needs to submit a report to President Ram Nath Kovind in a week.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 05:19 PM
Croatia confirms first two cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant
Croatia confirmed the country's first two cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant on Monday, Reuters reported citing the state health institute. Earlier in the day, Nepal also confirmed Omicron cases in the country after two people were detected with the strain.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 05:13 PM
Ajay Maken named chairman of screening panel ahead of Punjab polls
Congress has named Ajay Maken as the chairman of screening committee ahead of Punjab elections. The committee also comprises Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Ambika Soni has been named as the chairperson of election coordination committee, Pratap Singh Bajwa as the chairperson of manifesto committee, and Sunil Jakhar as the chairperson of the election campaign committee.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 04:59 PM
3 passengers, including 2 women injured when unidentified gunmen fired at them on Patna train
As many as three passengers, including two women, were injured when a group of unidentified gunmen fired at them when they were travelling on Patna-Jhajha MEMU train near Patna's Khusrupur railway station.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 04:47 PM
No recommendations on booster shots after NTAGI meeting
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) meeting on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots is “inconclusive,” news agency ANI reported on Monday. 'No recommendations made on booster or additional Covid-19 vaccine dose today," the report added.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 04:31 PM
Delhi reported 15 deaths due to dengue in 2021, highest in 6 years
As many as 15 people succumbed to dengue this year in Delhi, which is the highest in the last six years, according to government data. The capital logged a total of 8,975 dengue cases in 2021, the data revealed.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 04:27 PM
Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to Etihad Airways over alleged Covid norm violation at airport amid Omicron
Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines for international arrivals at Indian airports, issued by the Centre in wake of the emergence of Omicron variant, news agency ANI reported citing an official statement.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 04:07 PM
Over 10 million people from B'desh took refuge in India in 1971 war, says Shringla
As India and Bangladesh celebrate ‘Maitri Diwas’ on Monday, foreign secretary HV Shringla said on the occasion that more than 10 million people from East Bengal (now Bangladesh) people took refuge in India (in 1971 war). “Today, in a similar humanitarian gesture, Bangladesh hosts over a million displaced persons from across the border. India joins international community in appreciating this powerful statement,” he added.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 03:42 PM
‘Centre deeply regrets loss of life’: Amit Shah at LS on Nagaland civilian killings
Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke about the civilian killings in Nagaland's Mon district that caused the death of as many as 13 civilians. He said the incident was a case of “mistaken identity” and that the situation is “under control” now. “Indian Army has given its own statement where they have regretted death of civilians and are inquiring at highest level,” he informed the House, adding that the government is keeping a close eye on developments in the northeastern state. Read more here.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 02:42 PM
Important to administer Covid vaccine booster jabs to healthcare and frontline workers: IMA president amid Omicron
As Omicron Covid-19 variant cases in India have risen to 17, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr JA Jayalal said that it's vital to administer vaccine booster doses to all “healthcare workers and frontline workers” to augment their immunity. “We are lacking in the area of manpower as NEET-PG counseling [is] getting delayed; PM should interfere to stop this delay,” he told ANI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 02:19 PM
Nepal confirms two cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant
Nepal has become the latest country to confirm cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant, after two people were detected with the strain, news agency ANI reported. Notably, Omicron was discovered in South Africa last month and has so far spread to more than 30 countries, including India.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 02:16 PM
Indian Army sets up court of inquiry into Nagaland civilian killings
Indian Army has set up a court of inquiry into the Nagaland civilian killings. It is to be led by a major general. Read more here.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 01:59 PM
Further containment measures after consulting experts, says Karnataka CM amid Omicron scare
Amid fresh concerns over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai said on Monday the government is closely monitoring the situation in the state and will take decisions on enforcing further containment measures after consulting the experts, reported news agency PTI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 01:41 PM
Civil aviation minister calls high-level meeting after mismanagement of crowd at Delhi airport
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday called a high-level meeting over the mismanagement of crowd at Delhi Airport. The meeting was attended by officials from Delhi Airport, Airports Authority of India, Immigration department and Covid-19 testing lab company, reported news agency ANI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 01:25 PM
Aim is to win Punjab assembly election, says Amarinder Singh
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently floated the Punjab Lok Congress party, said his aim is to win the upcoming assembly elections in the state, reported news agency ANI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 01:23 PM
Afghan situation has wider repercussions for Central Asia, says EAM Jaishankar
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that that the situation in Afghanistan has wider repercussions for the Central Asian region and added that both India and Russia have a common interest in ASEAN centrality, reported news agency ANI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 12:44 PM
All international passengers from affected nations being tested in Delhi, reports ANI citing Satyendar Jain
All international passengers from affected nations are being tested, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain informed on Monday. “27 have been brought to LNJP hospital so far, 17 of them tested positive & 10 are their close contacts. Genome sequencing of 12 out of 17 people done & 1 of them has been detected to have Omicron,” he added.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 12:08 PM
India seals AK-203 assault rifle deal with Russia, which will replace INSAS used by Indian Army
India has inked a major deal worth over ₹5,100 crore with Russia, for producing AK-203 assault rifle deal within the country, people familair with the development said on Monday.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 11:35 AM
Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison, reports AFP
A Myanmar court on Monday jailed ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid rules, AFP quoted a spokesman for the ruling junta as saying.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 11:25 AM
‘Vaccination campaigns on Dec 8, 15, 22 in MP, committed to 100% vaccination by Dec’: CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state was committed to working towards 100% vaccination by the end of this year and vaccination campaigns would be held in the state on December 8, 15 and 22 for this purpose.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 11:12 AM
PM Modi holds meeting with ministers to discuss various issues including Nagaland firing incident, reports ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues including the Nagaland firing incident, reports ANI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:51 AM
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov meets Jaishankar ahead of 2+2 summit
External affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar said on Monday the partnership between India and Russia is special and unique.
“I am confident that our discussions today will be very fruitful. The annual India-Russia summit is taking place after a gap of two years today.” he added, during his opening remarks ahead of the 2+2 summit.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:25 AM
Amit Shah to give statement on Nagaland firing incident in both Houses of Parliament
Union home minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament on Monday. Read more
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:56 AM
Shashi Tharoor steps down as host of Sansad TV show
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he has decided to step down as the host of the Sansad TV show ‘To the Point’ until the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Rajya Sabha is revoked. Read more
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:26 AM
43 students test positive for Covid-19 in Telangana college
At least 43 students from Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal, have tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI quoted district medical health officer, Karimnagar, as saying.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:24 AM
India reports 8,306 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
India has reported 8,306 new cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The active caseload now stands at 98,416, lowest in 552 days. Read more
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:11 AM
8 dead after fire breaks out at Mingtai Power Plant in China, reports ANI
At least eight people died and five were injured after a fire broke out at the Mingtai Power Plant in China's northern Shanxi Province, news agency ANI reported on Monday, citing local media.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:32 AM
US likely to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics, reports ANI
The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that no US government officials will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, implementing a diplomatic boycott of the games, reports news agency ANI, citing CNN.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:50 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India shortly to hold 21st India-Russia summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India shortly to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 06:16 AM
IMD predicts light-intensity rain in Noida, Bhiwadi
The Indian Meterological Department has predicted light-intensity rain/drizzle in adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Ballabhgarh) and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, reported news agency ANI.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 05:47 AM
India's Omicron tally rises to 21
The Omicron variant has been spreading fast in India. In the last one week, the number of people who contracted the new variant of the coronavirus rose to 21. Read more