LIVE: PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai today

PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai today
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 06:18 AM
PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol in Mumbai, ANI reported. The academy is the primary educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 06:06 AM
South Africa's President declares national disaster to tackle record electricity shortage
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a national disaster seeking to tackle a record electricity shortage that has stalled growth in Africa's most industrialised economy, AFP reproted.
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 05:29 AM
US to provide $85 mn in aid for quake-hit Turkey, Syria
United States on Thursday announced an initial $85 million for emergency relief after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, news agency AFP reported. Read more