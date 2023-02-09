Live
LIVE: Ukraine's Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks
Ukraine's Prez Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push EU leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.
Having visited London and Paris on Wednesday, Zelenskiy is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders and address the European Parliament during his trip to the Belgian capital. (Reuters)
